Lots of moms save their wedding dresses for their daughters. But only the daughter of two famous actors would have a a glamorous Oscar gown reserved for her.

That's what's in store for Everly Tatum, the 3-year-old daughter of Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images Jenna Dewan Tatum poses in the gorgeous dress at the 85th annual Academy Awards.

Jenna told InStyle that she's saving the dress she wore to the 2013 Oscars, when she was pregnant with her daughter.

The actress and dancer told the magazine, "I thought that's neat that she wasn't born yet, but she went to the Oscars."

Princess Timberland 👸🏼 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jun 3, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

The star accentuated her growing baby bump in a black lace gown from designer Rachel Roy that featured cap sleeves and a dramatic open back.

Jenna attended the awards ceremony with Channing, who was on hand to present two awards — and even showed off some impressive dance moves in a production number with Charlize Theron.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images I mean...could they be any more adorable?

But the "Magic Mike" star only had eyes for his expectant wife on the red carpet, and the couple giggled their way through the crowds of photographers. It certainly looked like a night they'll never forget — and when their little one grows up, she'll have the dress to prove she was there too!