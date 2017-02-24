Lots of moms save their wedding dresses for their daughters. But only the daughter of two famous actors would have a a glamorous Oscar gown reserved for her.
That's what's in store for Everly Tatum, the 3-year-old daughter of Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum.
Jenna told InStyle that she's saving the dress she wore to the 2013 Oscars, when she was pregnant with her daughter.
RELATED: Oscars red carpet 2016: See the best-dressed celebrities
The actress and dancer told the magazine, "I thought that's neat that she wasn't born yet, but she went to the Oscars."
More Beauty videos
Fitness trainer shares why she loves her imperfections
Kathie Lee: I loved kissing Tom Selleck’s mustache
How to avoid chipped nails, fading lipstick: Your beauty questions answered
Are ‘man bangs’ the new man bun? (Carson Daly gives them a try)
The star accentuated her growing baby bump in a black lace gown from designer Rachel Roy that featured cap sleeves and a dramatic open back.
RELATED: Jenna Dewan reveals when she fell for Channing Tatum on 'Step Up' set
Jenna attended the awards ceremony with Channing, who was on hand to present two awards — and even showed off some impressive dance moves in a production number with Charlize Theron.
But the "Magic Mike" star only had eyes for his expectant wife on the red carpet, and the couple giggled their way through the crowds of photographers. It certainly looked like a night they'll never forget — and when their little one grows up, she'll have the dress to prove she was there too!