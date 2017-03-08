Style

This adorable couple's twinning style is winning hearts everywhere

TODAY

One Japanese couple is giving a whole new meaning to the word "twinning."

The adorable, gray-haired duo, known as Bonpon511 on Instagram, is seriously redefining the modern era's idea of relationship goals.

They've been documenting their matching outfits for the past three months, and the social media world is loving it.

Their account has more than 175,000 followers, with their photos regularly getting thousands of likes.

From coordinated gingham ensembles for a trip to Ikea to complementary outfits with a pop of red, these two of have got dressing alike down to a science.

カメラ係の娘に「手を繋いで❤️」と言われて照れながらポーズをとる二人😝😝コートを脱いだところ [追記] 新年早々たくさんの「いいね！」とフォロー、そして数々の温かいコメントありがとうございます❣️お一人お一人にお礼を申し上げたい気持ちは山々ですが、まとめてのお返事で失礼いたします😓 私達夫婦の写真を見て「こんなふうに歳を重ねたい」「こんな夫婦になりたい」と言っていただけることは何より嬉しく励みになります。歳を取るのも悪くないなぁと思ってもらえたら幸いです😍😍 間もなく年金暮らしとなる私達、生活は厳しくなるけれど高価なものはなくても日々仲良く笑って暮らせたらと思っています。高いお洋服は買えませんが、自分達なりのオシャレを楽しんでいきたいと思います💄👓👚👕👞 拙い夫婦の写真ですが、これからもどうぞよろしくお願いいたします😊😊 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

A post shared by bon_pon (@bonpon511) on

While the idea of coordinating outfits may sound corny at first, these two are anything but that. In fact, they've got some seriously sophisticated style.

RELATED: Royally fabulous! Duchess Kate wears stunning blue coat just like Princess Diana's

Each of their captions is in Japanese, but a little help from Google translate reveals they share details of where their outfits come from — just like true fashion bloggers.

They're also not afraid to mix, match and rewear pieces in new ways — all in the name of twinning.

ブラックウォッチコーデ。 bonのダッフルコートとponのパンツがお揃い。 赤プリは私達の愛車。フィガロは娘の愛車。 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 ＊ [追記] 沢山の「いいね！」とフォロー、そして温かいコメントの数々ありがとうございます❣️お一人お一人にお返事を差し上げたい気持ちは山々ですが、とても追い付きません😓💦まとめてのお返事でごめんなさい🙏 今回のpicのbonのダッフルコートは、先日久しぶりにヤフオクで落としたJ.PRESSのものです。大人っぽいロング丈のダッフルコートを探していて見つけました❣️価格は3500円。他に入札者がいなかったのですんなり落札できました👍状態も良く一生着れそうです。 ponの赤いジャケットは数年前にZARAのセールで購入したものです。形がとても可愛かったので赤🔴と黒⚫️の色違いで買いました。 コメントによくある質問で「コーディネートはどちらが決めているのですか？」と聞かれることがありますが、基本二人で決めています。その日の気分や、観に行く美術展や映画の内容に合わせて決めたりしています。 新たにフォローしてくださった皆様、ありがとうございます❣️拙い夫婦の写真ですが、これからもよろしくお願いします😊😊

A post shared by bon_pon (@bonpon511) on

The 60-something couple's devoted fan base is effusively positive.

"This couple is adorable and I think we should aspire to be them," wrote one follower.

Another added, "Couple goals."

RELATED: Mom poses toddler and dog in matching outfits, and the results are magical

We have to agree!

More Style videos

More: Style Style Trending

TOP