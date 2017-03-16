What's in a name? 12 iconic purses named after famous women

From the Kelly to the Birkin, there are so many famous handbags with even more famous namesakes, but there are plenty more you probably don't know about.
Here are some of our favorite purses and the women who've inspired them.
Iconic handbags and the women who inspired themPlay Video - 0:44
The Pippa Bag
First up? Pippa Middleton. Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge's stylish little sister has her own handbag. It all started right after the royal wedding in 2011, when the accessories brand Modalu sent four of its handbags to the younger Middleton.
"She was spotted wearing the bags multiple times and our sales increased fiftyfold," a representative for the company told TODAY Style. "We renamed the bag in her honor and it has since become our best-seller."
Modalu continues to release Pippa bags in new colors every season, and says some customers love the bag so much, they've reported collected every single one. (Seriously!)
The Diane Bag
We already know that designer Jason Wu and Diane Kruger are best buddies, so it was no surprise to learn that he named his popular Diane bag after the actress.
Plus, the casual crossbody look is the perfect fit for Kruger's effortless — but always trendy — style.
The Amal Bag
Not only is a Amal Clooney an international human rights lawyer, she's also a style star. (I mean, who else makes maternity fashion look this good?) Another case in point: She, too, has her own handbag.
Ballin actually renamed one of its bags for Clooney after realizing it had become "an essential part of her daily outfits," the company said.
Sure enough, Clooney is often spotting toting the Amal bag in a light brown leather.
Plenty of other influential women have inspired handbags, too. Want more? See our slideshow below!
Grace Kelly - The Kelly Bag -
Starlet Grace Kelly famously used her beloved Hermes bag to shield her pregnancy from paparazzi in 1956. "The photo made it onto magazine covers, and the bag suddenly had a new name," the company told TODAY Style.AP, gilt.com
Sophia Loren - The Sofia Bag -
Rumor has it that Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo named the Sofia bag after his close friend and valued customer, the actress Sophia Loren. Many versions of the Sofia bag are still in production.Corbis via Getty Images, ferragagamo.com
Jackie Kennedy - The Jackie Bag -
The story goes that Gucci named one of its bags for former first lady Jackie Kennedy after she was spotted using the bag to shield herself from paparazzi. Sure enough, many photos show Kennedy clutching a Gucci purse. And decades later, the Jackie bag, unmistakable for its distinct shape, is still in production.The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Jane Birkin - The Birkin Bag -
The Hermes bag that has spawned so many waitlists has a lovely origin story. On a flight from Paris to London, Jane Birkin's diary fell out of her bag and her papers scattered everywhere, Hermes told TODAY Style. And who helped her pick them up? None other than Hermes chairman Jean-Louis Dumas, who happened to be on the flight. After talking to Birkin, her decided to create her ideal bag.Shutterstock, therealreal.com
Princess Diana - The Lady Dior Bag -
Dior created this handbag in 1994, but gave it the name Lady Dior two years later, as a tribute to Princess Diana. The princess appeared to be a huge fan of the bag, which is still in production today.Tim Graham/Getty Images, Gilt.com
Jessica Stam - The Stam Bag -
Marc Jacobs named this bag after model Jessica Stam in 2005 and the quilted handbag with a chain accessory quickly became an "it" bag among celebrities and fashion insiders.NordstromRack.com/@officialjessicastam/Facebook
Alexa Chung - The Alexa Bag -
Mulberry is said to have named this satchel for British model Alexa Chung after spotting her with one of the brand's briefcases. The Alexa bag debuted in 2010.REX via Shutterstock, net-a-port.com
Pippa Middleton - The Pippa Bag -
British handbag company Modalu renamed this bag the Pippa in honor of Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Modalu says the bag is its most popular ever, and it continues to release new shades every season.FilmMagic, modalu.com
Lana Del Rey - The Del Rey Bag -
Mulberry's Del Rey Bag, which came out in 2012, is reportedly a tribute to Lana Del Rey. The songstress was often photographed clutching the smooth leather tote.Getty Images, TheRealReal.com
Amal Clooney - The Amal Bag -
Ballin, an Italian shoe and accessories brand, renamed one of its bags after Amal Clooney in 2014, after noticing the bag had become "an essential part of her daily outfits." Sure enough, the human rights lawyer is often seen toting the Amal bag in brown leather.Getty/ballin-shoes.com
Diane Kruger - The Diane Bag -
Jason Wu was inspired by "perennial muse" Diane Kruger to create the Diane shoulder bags. We're not that surprised: The pals often post selfies and hit the red carpet together (though she's pictured here with ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson). Kruger is clearly a fan of the designer, frequently photographed sitting front row at his fashion events and sporting the mini version of the Diane bag.FameFlynet, neimanmarcus.com
Cara Delevingne - The Cara Bag -
Top model Cara Delevingne got not only a bag from Mulberry named after her, but an entire collection. She collaborated with the brand on a line of three-in-one styles, which could be carried as a tote, shoulder bag or backpack.Getty Images, gilt.com