What's in a name? 12 iconic purses named after famous women

From the Kelly to the Birkin, there are so many famous handbags with even more famous namesakes, but there are plenty more you probably don't know about.

Here are some of our favorite purses and the women who've inspired them.

The Pippa Bag

FilmMagic, modalu.com Pippa Middleton carries the bag Modalu named after her.

First up? Pippa Middleton. Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge's stylish little sister has her own handbag. It all started right after the royal wedding in 2011, when the accessories brand Modalu sent four of its handbags to the younger Middleton.

"She was spotted wearing the bags multiple times and our sales increased fiftyfold," a representative for the company told TODAY Style. "We renamed the bag in her honor and it has since become our best-seller."

Modalu continues to release Pippa bags in new colors every season, and says some customers love the bag so much, they've reported collected every single one. (Seriously!)

The Diane Bag

FameFlynet, neimanmarcus.com Diane Kruger, seen here with ex Joshua Jackson, looks chic with her Jason Wu Diane shoulder bag.

We already know that designer Jason Wu and Diane Kruger are best buddies, so it was no surprise to learn that he named his popular Diane bag after the actress.

Plus, the casual crossbody look is the perfect fit for Kruger's effortless — but always trendy — style.

The Amal Bag

Getty/ballin-shoes.com Once they learned she was a fan, the Italian accessories brand Ballin renamed this bag after Amal Clooney.

Not only is a Amal Clooney an international human rights lawyer, she's also a style star. (I mean, who else makes maternity fashion look this good?) Another case in point: She, too, has her own handbag.

Ballin actually renamed one of its bags for Clooney after realizing it had become "an essential part of her daily outfits," the company said.

Sure enough, Clooney is often spotting toting the Amal bag in a light brown leather.

