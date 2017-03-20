Idina Menzel shares embarrassing — but hilarious — style mishap

share tweet pin email

Hey, it happens to everybody!

OK... maybe not everybody. But Idina Menzel, we love your sense of humor. The singer shared a photo of a hilarious style mishap she recently experienced at an airport: A pair of underwear had gotten stuck to her jeans.

So went to the airport in cool ripped jeans, and after passing paparazzi I realized a pair of panties was hanging out the whole on knee pic.twitter.com/6SnZpabuAw — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 20, 2017

But instead of hiding it, the good-natured Menzel snapped a photo of her style snafu and shared it on Twitter.

"So went to the airport in cool ripped jeans, and after passing paparazzi I realized a pair of panties was hanging out the (hole) on knee," she wrote.

WireImage Broadway star and "Frozen" singer Idina Menzel, shown here in Napa, California, this past November, recently shared a hilarious photo of an embarrassing moment she endured at an airport.

Her tweet quickly went viral, and many fans appreciated Menzel's honesty.

"I love that you are as human as the rest of us!" one Twitter user wrote.

We agree. Thanks for the laugh, Idina!