Pretty in pink! Here's how to wear the hottest color for spring

Spring is here, and that means one thing for the fashion world: It's officially time to break out the colors.

One of the biggest trends for the new season is pink. From fuchsia to pastel, it's all about being pretty in pink — which means statement-making bright hues for women and baby pink for men.

TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com Lilliana Vazquez is sharing her best tips and outfit ideas for looking stylish in pink this spring.

The dress

The easiest way to make a statement this spring is with a pink dress. With such a bold and bright color like this frock below, you can keep your accessories simple. A neutral pair of sandals, or even a metallic, will do the trick. If you want to go bold, you can always wear statement shoes with your hot-pink dress like Vazquez did.

Tie Back Flutter Dress, $110, Eloquii

Eloquii

The top

Not so sure a pink dress is for you? Try a top. Believe it or not, pink is surprisingly a versatile color. It looks great with denim, white, black, navy, gray and even red. If you go for a solid top, you can try wearing it with patterned bottoms. This is one of the easiest ways to brighten up your wardrobe this spring.

Tie Back Slinky Top, $49, Kensie

Kensie

This top might look simple in the front, but it has a party in the back.

Kensie

The two-piece outfit

While these pieces look gorgeous together, they also make for great separates. Wear this outfit for a fun night out. Add some statement earrings or a necklace (or maybe some bold bracelets) and you're ready. Then pair the pants with your favorite T-shirt or summer sweater for a more casual look, or combine the top with your comfiest pair of jeans, and you've got two more looks.

Victoria Beckham for Target Fuchsia Twill Tank Top, $26, Target

Target

Victoria Beckham for Target Fuchsia Twill Flared Trouser, $40, Target

Target

The men's look

While bright and bold hues are what's in style for the ladies, when it comes to menswear it's all about lighter shades. A pale pink like these trousers can actually be worn just like your go-to pair of khakis.

Chino Trousers, $40, Zara