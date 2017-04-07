Handkerchiefs are making a comeback! Here's how to wear them this spring

share tweet pin email

When it comes to fashion, everything cool comes back again.

That's especially true this spring as some of our favorite trends from the past are being revived — including the handkerchief. That silky thing your grandma kept in her shirt sleeve is back as a fashion accessory.

TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her tips and tricks for rocking the style.

On bags

A handkerchief is one of the easiest ways to update your handbag for spring. Pick one in a bright color or beautiful floral pattern and tie it on to your purse's strap for a whole new look.

Neckerchief

Silk scarves are having a major moment this spring, so it should come as no surprise that rocking handkerchiefs on your neck is one of the hottest ways to sport this trend. They're a cool update to your classic choker.

Pocket squares

Dapper pocket squares are a must-have accessory for men this spring. They'll instantly jazz up any sport coat or dress shirt.

Bangles

Skip your traditional bracelet and add some arm candy by wrapping a handkerchief around your wrist. Pick one that represents your personal style. The options are endless!

