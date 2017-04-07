Handkerchiefs are making a comeback! Here's how to wear them this spring

When it comes to fashion, everything cool comes back again.
That's especially true this spring as some of our favorite trends from the past are being revived — including the handkerchief. That silky thing your grandma kept in her shirt sleeve is back as a fashion accessory.
TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her tips and tricks for rocking the style.
On bags
A handkerchief is one of the easiest ways to update your handbag for spring. Pick one in a bright color or beautiful floral pattern and tie it on to your purse's strap for a whole new look.
Classic Paisley Bandana, $4, Forever 21
Getaway Canvas Weekender Bag, $99, BaubleBar
Ditsy Floral Print Square Neckerchief, $14, Express
Faux Leather Bucket Bag, $28, Forever 21
Neckerchief
Silk scarves are having a major moment this spring, so it should come as no surprise that rocking handkerchiefs on your neck is one of the hottest ways to sport this trend. They're a cool update to your classic choker.
Donni Charm x BaubleBar Monogram Gingham Neck Scarf, $38, BaubleBar
Star Print Neckerchief, $20, Express
Multi-striped Scarf, $13, Zara
Skinny Italian Silk Scarf, $40, J.Crew
Square Pinstripe Silk Scarf, $58, Banana Republic
Pocket squares
Dapper pocket squares are a must-have accessory for men this spring. They'll instantly jazz up any sport coat or dress shirt.
Bow Tie and Handkerchief, $15, H&M
Silk Solid Pocket Square, $29, Saks Fifth Avenue
The Tie Bar Dot Silk and Linen Pocket Square, $10, Nordstrom
Bangles
Skip your traditional bracelet and add some arm candy by wrapping a handkerchief around your wrist. Pick one that represents your personal style. The options are endless!
Calla Lily Silk Little Scarf, $30, Ann Taylor
AEO Bandana, $8, American Eagle Outfitters