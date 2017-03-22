share tweet pin email

It’s officially time to pull out our favorite springtime staple: the classic, creamy double-breasted trench. This go-to jacket is perfect for a transitional season or to protect indoor clothes from the rain, but did you know that there are many ways to wear it?

Here are five unique ways you can freshen up your favorite trench with a few stylish twists and knots.

The asymmetrical front knot

We love this minimalist approach that looks effortless, cool and unfussy. Added style points: You can nail this style as you rush out the door.

Pull belt in front of you, ensuring that the buckled end is slightly longer. Tie a knot. Loop the buckled end. Guide the opposite tip over and into knot. Pull to secure.

The downward loop

This is the go-to style for the fashion-forward set. The added thoughtfulness of the cinch creates an artful aesthetic to this outerwear classic.

Begin by buckling belt. Tuck loose tip under and up through the cinched belt. Feed downward into open loop. Pull to tighten.

The bow

We love this feminine look and how well is complements girly accessories. Think: a ruffled skirt and statement floral earrings.

Tie a knot, make sure both ends are even. Loop one end then feed buckled end into the loop (so that the buckle hangs down). Give a slight tug to secure.

The wrap around

Get the illusion of a cinched waist while showing off your entire ensemble!

Hang the coat on a rack or hook with the back facing you. Make sure the buckled end should be significantly longer. Cross buckled end over opposite tip. Fold underneath, then over (like you’re tying a tie). Pull belt through back of knot. Finally, feed through loop you’ve made in the front. Pull to tighten.

The bandanna belt

Make a colorful statement by replacing your trench’s belt with a gorgeous silk or soft cotton scarf.

