The silk scarf is back! 4 ways to tie it like a pro

share tweet pin email

A gorgeous silk scarf can feel intimidating to try — that is, until now.

TODAY Style scoped out top trends and found four styles that can instantly turn you into a modern Audrey Hepburn (just add sunglasses). Here's how to tie that silk scarf like a pro!

1. The French Girl Twist

Those Parisiennes and their classic, timeless style ... le sigh. Re-create this playful, Paris-meets-cowgirl style with just a simple double-knot. It pairs beautifully with anything from a scoop neck dress to a crisp button down.

Anna De Souza / TODAY

Fold scarf into a triangle. Drape scarf around neck with the large point of triangle facing forward. Criss cross ends around the neck and bring forward. Tie a double-knot in front.

2. The Choker Neckerchief

The edginess of a choker meets the whimsy of a scarf in this charming and modern look. It can simultaneously soften and toughen up nearly anything in your closet.

Anna De Souza / TODAY

Roll scarf. Wrap around neck, crossing ends behind your neck and pulling them forward in front of you. Tie a knot beneath the chin. Shift scarf to the left or right side, leaving the long ends to hang loose.

3. The Plaited Spiral

We love this style that reshapes your scarf into a voluminous necklace. This is a go-to amps up basics, taking your standard weekend uniform of jeans and a T-shirt to the next level.