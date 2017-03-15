The silk scarf is back! 4 ways to tie it like a pro

A gorgeous silk scarf can feel intimidating to try — that is, until now.
TODAY Style scoped out top trends and found four styles that can instantly turn you into a modern Audrey Hepburn (just add sunglasses). Here's how to tie that silk scarf like a pro!
Four stylish ways to tie a silk scarfPlay Video - 2:27
1. The French Girl Twist
Those Parisiennes and their classic, timeless style ... le sigh. Re-create this playful, Paris-meets-cowgirl style with just a simple double-knot. It pairs beautifully with anything from a scoop neck dress to a crisp button down.
- Fold scarf into a triangle.
- Drape scarf around neck with the large point of triangle facing forward.
- Criss cross ends around the neck and bring forward.
- Tie a double-knot in front.
2. The Choker Neckerchief
The edginess of a choker meets the whimsy of a scarf in this charming and modern look. It can simultaneously soften and toughen up nearly anything in your closet.
- Roll scarf.
- Wrap around neck, crossing ends behind your neck and pulling them forward in front of you.
- Tie a knot beneath the chin.
- Shift scarf to the left or right side, leaving the long ends to hang loose.
3. The Plaited Spiral
We love this style that reshapes your scarf into a voluminous necklace. This is a go-to amps up basics, taking your standard weekend uniform of jeans and a T-shirt to the next level.