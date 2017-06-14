This $2 trick will fix scratched, damaged heels

share tweet pin email

It's a sad, but true fact of wearing heels: Scuff marks and tears are inevitable on a favorite, well-worn pair. It can be especially disappointing if you pull them out of your closet for a formal event and notice the dings and scratches. Now what?!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link You can give your scuffed heels new life with this trick Play Video - 1:08 You can give your scuffed heels new life with this trick Play Video - 1:08

While you may want to head to a shoe repair professional for fancier heels, we love this simple, at-home trick to disguise scuffs on your own — and it'll cost less than $2!

The secret is flocking powder. If you haven't heard of it, it's been popular in the arts-and-crafts scene for scrapbooking, but has taken on a life of its own as a manicure trend. The tiny fiber particles have been used to create a fluffy, suede-like texture on the surface of the nail.

Anna De Souza This fluffy powder looks just like suede!

While finding your shoe's exact color match might be a feat of its own, we love the idea of rethinking your slides and creating a monochromatic look by pairing the shoe with a complementary powder color. Purple and pinks, reds and oranges, and blues and greens look great together.

Flocking powder is really easy to find on Amazon, and you can even mix colors together to make your own hue that comes closer to the shade of your shoe. And don't discount glitter! Rose gold or silver glitter is also a fun way to step up your shoe game.

What you'll need:

Flocking powder

Fine grit sandpaper

Fabric glue

Small paintbrush

What you'll do:

Anna De Souza / TODAY Yikes!

1. Sand the heel lightly with fine grit sandpaper to remove rough edges and any dirt that may have accumulated on the heel.

2. Squeeze fabric glue into a dish.

Anna De Souza Make sure to stay within the shoe's seams.

3. Paint the fabric glue right on the heel, making sure to stay within the seams for pro-looking results.

4. Sprinkle flocking powder directly on the heel.

Anna De Souza Sprinkle flocking powder in the color of your choice.

5. Tap lightly to help powder adhere. Let dry for 12-24 hours. And you'll be ready to take those shoes for a night out!

Anna De Souza We love this monochromatic, on-trend look!

Will you be giving this a try? Let us know on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!