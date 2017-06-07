share tweet pin email

Buy a pair of sneakers, go home and head out for that jog — right? Wrong!

While most sneakers are pre-laced when purchased, you may be doing yourself a disservice by not re-lacing them once you get home.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Check out these easy shoelace tricks to ease foot pain Play Video - 1:49 Check out these easy shoelace tricks to ease foot pain Play Video - 1:49

Try these lacing techniques to alleviate pressure, numbness or toe pain with your new or old shoes alike.

If you have high arches:

Anna De Souza High arches? Open up the middle of your sneaker.

You'll want to open up the middle of the shoe to give yourself a bit more wiggle room. With this lacing method, the mid-foot will be relieved of pressure to help stabilize your feet for standing, walking and running.

Lace shoe normally starting with a criss-cross. Keeping each lace on the same side of the shoe, skip an eyelet and weave into the eyelet above it. Continue to lace the top portion in a criss-cross until you reach the tongue.

If you have toe pain:

Anna De Souza Lift the toe cap to relieve pain with one quick pull!

This lacing technique easily relieves pressure on the toe cap. The loop closest to the toe is connected diagonally to the eyelet at the shoe's ankle so the front is easily adjustable with a quick tug!

String the shoelace through one eyelet closest to the toe. Take that end and feed it through the opposite eyelet nearest the ankle. Using the other end, weave the lace across to the other eyelet near the toes. Continue to criss-cross the laces as usual. The diagonal lace can be easily lifted to give toes more space.

If you have wide feet:

Anna De Souza Widen your sneakers without having to spring for a new pair.

Here's how to give your feet some extra breathing room.

Begin lacing normally with a criss cross. Next, skip one or two eyelets on both sides. Continue to skip an eyelet as you move your way up the sneaker.

Now you're ready for that jog!