How to get Kathie Lee's 'sexy' jumpsuit look

Just like a fine wine, Kathie Lee Gifford's taste in clothing only gets better with age!

On Thursday, Kathie Lee donned a gorgeous lace jumpsuit from Adrianna Papell. She explained that she loved the jumpsuit because "it's sexy but still very ladylike, and that's what I like."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Kathie Lee Gifford wears a navy blue jumpsuit by Adrianna Papell.

This isn't the first time Kathie Lee has worn Adrianna Pappell. A few years ago, she completely owned a red cape dress from the designer.

"Adrianna fits me like a glove. I never even have to try it on," Kathie Lee said.

For the past few months, Kathie Lee has been rocking fun, sexy hairstyles, and Thursday was no different!

"I came in early today with wet hair and didn't have time to do my regular curly look because I was on the earlier hours," Kathie Lee explained. "So, Laura our hairstylist said, 'Let's make it fun and add a little braid across the top.'"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Kathie Lee Gifford helps out with a Steals and Deals segment during the 8:00 hour of TODAY.

Kathie Lee and Hoda's Instagram fans were also in love with her looks this morning!

We love it when our girl #KLG rocks a jumpsuit! 💁🏼📷: @photonate A photo posted by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:33am PST

meems_6 wrote: "Love your jumpsuit! You have the best hair. It looks great."

michelleadecker commented: "She can rock anything she is just a beautiful person in and out I just love her."

Love Kathie Lee's style? Try shopping a similar look for yourself.

