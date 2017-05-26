It's the official start of summer and we've got all the warm weather feels.
Any day that consists of fun in the sun requires the perfect pair shades to go along with it, but shopping for sunglasses isn't always an easy task. TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her best tips and tricks for finding the perfect pair of shades for you face shape and personal style.
Geometric
When it comes to what's on trend, it's all about bold frames that let you be noticed. From geometric shapes to round aviators, these stylish sunglasses can instantly give you some pizzazz. And with frames coming in so many beautiful colors, these will easily become the ultimate summer accessory.
Kylie Round Geometric Sunglasses, $14, Francesca's
BP Round Sunglasses, $12, Nordstrom
Yoko, $25, Sole Society
Crystal Dreams Clear and Purple Sunglasses, $13, Lulus
Frameless
Frameless sunglasses are one of the hottest styles. From mirrored to polarized lenses, there are so many ways to wear this modern play on aviators. Vazquez suggests trying this trend if you have an oval-shaped face.
Geo Aviator Sunglasses, $16, Urban Outfitters
Orphius, $45, Spitfire
Cateye
There's nothing that makes more of a statement than dramatic cateye glasses. It's one of the easiest ways to add some glam to your look. Vazquez says it should be a go-to for those with heart-shaped faces.
Modern Romance Tortoise and Pink Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $14, Lulus
Perverse Dahlia Dark Green Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $50, Lulus
Pearl, $30, Sole Society
Mamacita Cat Eye Sunnies, $25, Free People
Angular
There's nothing more chic and sophisticated than a pair of big sunglasses. These angular frames come in an array of styles. From super big to slightly more understate, you can find the look for you. Vazquez loves this shape for those with round faces.
LA Hearts She Bad Sunglasses, $15, Pacsun
Perverse Buh Bye Paparazzi Tortoise Sunglasses, $48, Lulus
Perverse Avery Blush Sunglasses, $50, Lulus
