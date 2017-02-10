Which red is right for you? A shade for every skin tone and occasion

There are just a few days left until Valentine's Day, and love is certainly in the air!
Whether your Feb. 14 plans include a special night out with your sweetie or a fun get-together with friends, why not add some romantic red to your wardrobe to get into the spirit?
Lilliana Vazquez, TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, is sharing some of her favorite red lipstick shades and items to match, so that you can really go all out this Valentine's Day. We bet you'll like these picks so much, you'll wear them well into spring and summer!
Fashions to make you look red hot (for less!) this Valentine's DayPlay Video - 3:07
True red
This bright hue makes a bold statement, but in the best way possible! And the blue undertones of this shade look lovely on fair skin. As we head into spring, these pieces will hit the perfect transitional note.
INC Flare-Leg Pants, $48, Macy's
Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24, Stila
More items in this shade:
Off-the-shoulder dress, $70, Zara
V-Neck Sweater, $50, Zara
Chino Trousers, $50, Zara
Red Frill Capped Sleeve Bodysuit, $33, Missguided
Gathered Pleat Maxi Dress, $148, Banana Republic
Red Wrap Bardot Jumpsuit, $51, Missguided
Oversized Waterfall Duster Coat, $63, Missguided
Orange red
These orange-tinged hues will spice up your wardrobe without treading into fire engine-red territory. If you have a fair complexion and red hair, these colors will really pop and look absolutely fabulous!
Belle + Sky Boyfriend Blazer, $40, JcPenney
Semi Matte Lipstick in Heat Wave, $28, Nars
More items in this shade:
Quilted Hooded Jacket, $45, Old Navy
Roya Open-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $148, Anthropologie
Layered Frill Bandeau Bodycon Dress, $27, Missguided
Short-sleeve Darted Neckline Top, $68, Banana Republic
Delicate Ruffled Open-Shoulder-Cami, $48, Anthropologie
Mulberry Cross-Back Dress, $168, Anthropologie
Deep red
If you love the idea of wearing red, but aren't sure about bright colors, then this is the color for you. The dark wine-colored shade is a winter staple and instantly warms up anyone's complexion. A lipstick in this hue will be perfect for making a statement at night.
Pleated A-Line Skirt, $50, Saks Off 5th
Turn up! Lipstick in Feline, $6, NYX
More items in this shade:
Endlessly Endearing Wine Red Dress, $38, Lulus
Fringeknit Skirt, $88, Anthropologie
Drawstring Bucket Bag, $30, Zara
Plaid Blanket Cape, $80, Gap
Wrap-front Culotte Jumpsuit, $100, Madewell
Universal red
A red lip is always a classic, but finding the perfect shade can be a struggle. For something that's not too bright, but not too dark either, this is the color you've been looking for. You can wear this shade for daytime errands or even for a fancy night out on the town. It's "universal" for a reason!
Matte Revolution Red Carpet Red, $34, Charlotte Tillbury
More items in this shade:
Ribbed T-Shirt with Choker, $13, Zara
Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $30, Zara
Wondrous Water Lilies Red Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $78, Lulus
Next to You Red Lace Midi Dress, $34, Lulus
Leather Effect Leggings, $30, Zara
Vinyl Red Court Shoe, $60, Zara
Frilled Scarf, $30, Zara
Cubanos Mirrored Sunglasses, $59, Anthropolgoie
Split-neck Long Sleeve Blouse, $60, Gap
Relaxed Boat-neck Tee, $17, Old Navy
Duskway Eyelet Skirt, $30, Madewell