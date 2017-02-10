Which red is right for you? A shade for every skin tone and occasion

share tweet pin email

There are just a few days left until Valentine's Day, and love is certainly in the air!

Whether your Feb. 14 plans include a special night out with your sweetie or a fun get-together with friends, why not add some romantic red to your wardrobe to get into the spirit?

Lilliana Vazquez, TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, is sharing some of her favorite red lipstick shades and items to match, so that you can really go all out this Valentine's Day. We bet you'll like these picks so much, you'll wear them well into spring and summer!

RELATED: Love is in the air! 46 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list

True red

This bright hue makes a bold statement, but in the best way possible! And the blue undertones of this shade look lovely on fair skin. As we head into spring, these pieces will hit the perfect transitional note.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

INC Flare-Leg Pants, $48, Macy's

Macy's

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24, Stila

Stila

More items in this shade:

Off-the-shoulder dress, $70, Zara

Zara

V-Neck Sweater, $50, Zara

Zara

Chino Trousers, $50, Zara

Zara

Red Frill Capped Sleeve Bodysuit, $33, Missguided

Missguided

Gathered Pleat Maxi Dress, $148, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Red Wrap Bardot Jumpsuit, $51, Missguided

Missguided

Oversized Waterfall Duster Coat, $63, Missguided

Missguided

RELATED: How to find the best red lipstick for your complexion

Orange red

These orange-tinged hues will spice up your wardrobe without treading into fire engine-red territory. If you have a fair complexion and red hair, these colors will really pop and look absolutely fabulous!

Belle + Sky Boyfriend Blazer, $40, JcPenney

JCPenney

Semi Matte Lipstick in Heat Wave, $28, Nars

Nars

More items in this shade:

Quilted Hooded Jacket, $45, Old Navy

Old Navy

Roya Open-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $148, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Layered Frill Bandeau Bodycon Dress, $27, Missguided

Missguided

Short-sleeve Darted Neckline Top, $68, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Delicate Ruffled Open-Shoulder-Cami, $48, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Mulberry Cross-Back Dress, $168, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

RELATED: Get ready for Valentine's Day with these cute and comfy pajama options

Deep red

If you love the idea of wearing red, but aren't sure about bright colors, then this is the color for you. The dark wine-colored shade is a winter staple and instantly warms up anyone's complexion. A lipstick in this hue will be perfect for making a statement at night.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Pleated A-Line Skirt, $50, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Turn up! Lipstick in Feline, $6, NYX

NYX

More items in this shade:

Endlessly Endearing Wine Red Dress, $38, Lulus

Lulus

Fringeknit Skirt, $88, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Drawstring Bucket Bag, $30, Zara

Zara

Plaid Blanket Cape, $80, Gap

Gap

Wrap-front Culotte Jumpsuit, $100, Madewell

Madewell

RELATED: Roses that last all year? 17 Valentine's Day ideas that are sure to be a hit

Universal red

A red lip is always a classic, but finding the perfect shade can be a struggle. For something that's not too bright, but not too dark either, this is the color you've been looking for. You can wear this shade for daytime errands or even for a fancy night out on the town. It's "universal" for a reason!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Matte Revolution Red Carpet Red, $34, Charlotte Tillbury

Charlotte Tillbury

More items in this shade:

Ribbed T-Shirt with Choker, $13, Zara

Zara

Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $30, Zara

Zara

Wondrous Water Lilies Red Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $78, Lulus

Lulus

Next to You Red Lace Midi Dress, $34, Lulus

Lulus

Leather Effect Leggings, $30, Zara

Zara

Vinyl Red Court Shoe, $60, Zara

Zara

Frilled Scarf, $30, Zara

Zara

Cubanos Mirrored Sunglasses, $59, Anthropolgoie

Anthropologie

Split-neck Long Sleeve Blouse, $60, Gap

Gap

Relaxed Boat-neck Tee, $17, Old Navy

Old Navy

Duskway Eyelet Skirt, $30, Madewell