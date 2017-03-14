How to do your makeup in 5 minutes or less — seriously!

share tweet pin email

Getting out the door in the morning is always a struggle — no matter how prepared you think you are the night before.

When you're in a rush, one thing that often gets kicked to the curb is doing your makeup. We've been there!

But now, celebrity makeup Ashlee Glazer visited TODAY Tuesday to share a fast, easy and seamless makeup routine that takes just five minutes or less. This is not a drill! You might even have time to drink your coffee. (Gasp!)

Here's what to do:

1. Start with a CC cream. This will hydrate and moisturize your skin while also correcting any discoloration.

TODAY Heavy foundations can get complicated. Keep it simple with a CC cream, which blends more easily.

Pro tip: Apply with your hands for even coverage.

Physicians Formula Super CC Correct + Conceal + Cover Cream SPF 30, $8, Ulta

Ulta

2. Next, apply concealer in the shape of a swoosh under your eyes and blend in with an egg shape sponge.

TODAY Try using a concealer pen for easy application.

Pro tip: Use any remaining concealer that sticks onto the sponge around your nose, chin or any areas with blemishes.

L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Serum Absolute Advanced Age-Reversing Concealer, $11, Target

Target

3. For cheeks, try using a "chubby stick." The pencil-like form is easy to use while the cream formula will add the perfect amount of natural color and radiance.

TODAY When it comes to using a chubby stick, just swipe and blend. It's that easy!

Pro tip: Use the backside of your middle finger to blend since it's the longest and smoothest area on the hand.

Flower Kiss Me Twice Lip and Cheek Chubby, $10, Walmart

Walmart

4. Grab some bronzer to warm up the skin.

Pro tip: Use a brush with a big head for even blending. It will allow you to cover more ground.

Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Talc-Free Mineral Face Powder SPF 16, $11, Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed, Bath and Beyond

5. Define your brows with a gel. Brush hairs up and over to keep them looking neat and groomed.

TODAY A gel product will both define and groom your brows.

Pro tip: Scrape the sides of the brush on the bottle before using. Too much product will form awkward clumps.

CoverGirl Easy Breezy Brow Shape & Define Eyebrow Mascara, $9, Amazon

Amazon

6. Skip your classic powder eye shadow and go for a crayon. Apply it in a half moon shape on the lid and blend with your finger.

Pro tip: Go for an earth-tone color, so that it matches any outfit.

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Concentrated Crayon, $6, Target

Target

7. Fix up those lashes with a classic mascara. Wiggle from the root out and apply two to three coats.

Pro tip: Start with your bottom lashes first, so you don't mess up your eye shadow.

L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara, $8, Ulta

Ulta

8. Use the same chubby stick from your cheeks on your lips.

Pro tip: If you want to update your look at night, try using a brighter color.

9. To take your overall look from day to night, add some eyeliner. Draw a thicker line than you normally would to create a smokey eye effect.

TODAY All you need is an eyeliner pencil to create the illusion of a smokey eye.

Pro tip: Go for a mechanical eyeliner pencil, so you don't have to worry about keeping a sharpener.

L'Oréal Infallible Eyeliner, $9, Ulta

Ulta

And there you have it!