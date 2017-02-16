share tweet pin email

It's time to let you in on a secret style bloggers and fashion designers have known for years: A capsule wardrobe will help you cut clutter, save money and create more outfit options than ever.

So, what is a capsule wardrobe?

Put simply, it's a way of minimizing your clothes into a small collection that easily mixes and matches. Instead of stuffing your closet with items you barely wear, make like Marie Kondo and strip down to a few key staples you love. While the idea is far from new, "Unfancy" blogger Caroline Rector popularized the craze and started a capsule movement.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Ahhh ... organization.

To try it out for yourself, here are a few ground rules to keep in mind:

Limit your wardrobe: About 30-40 items is a good rule of thumb. Clothes, shoes and outerwear count. Pajamas, accessories, fitness apparel and special-occasion outfits do not. Shop for the season: The total list should last you around three months (the length of an average season) until you'll want or need to refresh. Keep it simple: The goal is to minimize. Store or donate what you don't need and try to avoid shopping ... that is, until you start planning for next season!

The simplicity will change your life. Don't believe us? Prepare to be amazed and scroll below for some helpful tips.

Go sightseeing or out for brunch

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Have a fun day planned while you're out of town? Minimize the packing by reusing a few key pieces.

This A-line navy skirt is a serious staple. You can channel your inner Parisian with a striped shirt over a chambray collar, or go gab with the girls by pairing a slouchy sweater with a denim jacket and trendy block heels. The world is your oyster!

Be ready for a work day or a date night

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Who has time to stop home after work? By simply switching out the shirt underneath, this little black dress works double-duty ... just like you.

The same black shift dress can feel completely new when paired with different pieces. A polka-dot printed blouse underneath adds an air of office-appropriate playfulness. But switch those serious stilettos with some sexy booties, add a few accessories and you'll be ready for a night out on the town. (Red lipstick is highly recommended.)

Run errands or hit up a music festival

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Accessories are the name of the game! Swap your sneakers for booties and trade in your vest for a sleek leather jacket, and you'll be ready to rock 'n' roll.

The biggest misconception about a capsule wardrobe is that the clothes need to be super simple (read: boring). The truth: absolutely not! Fashion-forward pieces, like a graphic T-shirt and boyfriend jeans, are way more versatile than you think. And that stunning faux leather jacket is less than $60 — ka-ching!

What to look for:

Try to find well-made, multi-purpose items that work well either layered or worn alone. And, of course, pick pieces you'll love to wear! Here are the 30 items from theLVguide.com.

Tops

1. Prince & Fox Polka Dot Button Down, $8, Aéropostale

Aeorpostale

2. Striped long-sleeve, $35, J.Crew

J.Crew

3. Classic Chambray Shirt, $22, Old Navy

Old Navy

4. Modern Crew Tee, $20, Gap

Gap

5. Floral Logo Crewneck Tee, $27, Gap

Gap

6. Soft V-neck Long Sleeve Sweater, $35, Gap

Gap

7. Relaxed Textured Tunic Sweater, $25, Old Navy

Old Navy

8. AEO Ahh-Mazingly Soft Plaid Shirt, $45, American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters

9. Long Sleeves Boyfriend Cardigan, $6, Target

Target

10. Stretch Classic Button-Down Shirt, $44, J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory

Jackets

11. Trench coat, $55, Forever 21

Forever 21

12. Blazer, $35, Forever 21

H&M

13. AEO Super Soft Denim Jacket, $50, American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters

14. Biker Jacket, $50, Zara

Zara

15. American Rag Utility Vest, $69, Macy's

Macy's

Dresses

16. A-Line Dress, $120, J.Crew

J.Crew

17. Bar III Split-Neck Bodycon Dress, $79, Macy's

Macy's

Bottoms

18. Chino shorts, $39, J.Crew

J.Crew

19. A-line skirt, $15, H&M

H&M

20. Mid-Rise Girlfriend Jeans, $30, Forever 21

Forever 21

21. White jeans, $50, American Eagle

American Eagle

22. Moto Dark Blue Leigh Jeans, $65, Topshop

Topshop

Shoes

23. Black pumps, $90, Aldo

Aldo

24.BP. Trolley Bootie, $85, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

25. Report Libbie Slingback Booties, $31, Macy's

Macy's

26. May Patent Block Heel Sandals, $128, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

27. Slip-on Sneakers, $60, Macy's

Macy's

28. Chelsea Boots, $35, H&M

H&M

29. Estyn Lace-up Leather Point Toe Flats, $60, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

30. G By Guess Lewy Gladiator Sandals, $49, Macy's