Nothing says glamour quite like a bold red lip. From Marilyn Monroe to Gwen Stefani, the Hollywood shade has been a timeless showstopper. With so many reds out there, which hue is for you? We asked top makeup artists to recommend your perfect shade by skin tone below.
Alabaster
L’Absolu Rouge in Bordeaux,$30.50, Lancôme
Snow white complexions tend to have cool undertones, so a blue-based Bordeaux or burgundy will bring your skin to life and make your eyes pop, says New York City makeup artist Jenn Blum.
Fair
Hydrating Lipstick in Simone, $24, Jouer
Try a rich cherry red to rev up your fair skin with luxurious color. Stay away from reds with too much warm yellow in them, as they can wash out your natural coloring, Blum advises.
Medium
Rouge Eclat Lipstick in Paprika, $28, Clarins
What you see in the tube is typically what appears on your lips, and you can pull off both cool and warm tones with ease. In particular, try a warm brownish red to light up your face, says Blum.
Tan
Classic Color Lipstick in Red Hot Red 1959, $22, Bésame
A neutral undertone means true reds and coral reds will bring out your natural golden glow — and you can easily wear either, no matter the season or time of day, says Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge Lead Artist Laurie Watts.
Olive
Studded Kiss Lipstick in Countess, $21, Kat Von D
With yellow-green undertones, you'll look gorgeous in warm shades that are also bold. Try an orange-based brick red to counter sallowness and to illuminate your skin with vibrant color, says Blum.
Caramel
Audacious Lipstick in Jeanne, $32, NARS
With natural warmth in your skin tone, a true cherry red is the hue you should pick to bring out your luminous glow and brighten your teeth for a dazzling smile, says Blum.
Deep
Rouge Cream Lipstick in Courtisane 02, $12, Sephora
Cool and calm, your complexion looks amazing in blue-based wine hues, says Watts. Steer clear of pinky reds that can look harsh, Blum adds.
Dark
Vice Lipstick in Bang or Manic, $17, Urban Decay
Play the field! Your rich skin tone steals the spotlight in highly pigmented orange-reds that contrast with warm undertones of your skin. Or, go softer with a blue-based red, says Blum.
This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2016.