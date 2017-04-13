'Holy moly!': Family has no words for mom's incredible Ambush Makeover

share tweet pin email

It's been a packed week on the plaza, so the Ambush Makeover team had plenty of fans raising their hands in the hopes of getting picked for a morning of pampering.

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin found two amazing moms who were hoping for a change, and the Ambush team made it happen. They transformed these ladies with spring-worthy styles. The glamorous new looks left their families speechless!

Suzanne Wall

TODAY Suzanne Wall before her Ambush Makeover.

Suzanne Wall, 49, came to the plaza with a big crew hoping to get this deserving mom a makeover! She just celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary and really wanted a new look because she's been rocking the same hairstyle for 20 years.

After she had been picked, one daughter said she was so happy because, "My mom's such a giving woman." When the family members saw the finished product they couldn't have been happier!

TODAY Wall's family takes in her glamorous new look!

Licari lightened Wall's locks with sun-kissed golden highlights, while hairstylist Arsen Gurgov chopped off a few inches for the perfect mid-length haircut that flattered her face shape and added volume to her finer textured hair.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Wall is ready for a night out on the town in this trendy outfit!

Martin completed the look with separates every woman should have in her closet, topping it off with a statement-making jacket and necklace.

Mimi Joyner

TODAY Mimi Joyner before her Ambush Makeover.

Mimi Joyner, 46, was surprised to be plucked from the crowd for a makeover, but she was excited about the opportunity. She told TODAY, "I feel like I just won the lottery!"

Her husband, Mark, was supportive and sweet, telling us, "I'm a little nervous because my wife is already beautiful."

Well, after seeing his wife's new look, Mark was in shock!

TODAY "Holy moly!"

Gurgov created a side-swept romantic cut for Joyner, and Licari lightened her hair to the perfect auburn hue for her complexion.

Nathan Congleton Joyner looks like a million bucks in this beautiful dress.

When it came time to dress Joyner, Martin said it was a no-brainer. This effortless turquoise sheath dress was the first thing she tried on, and it fit like a glove!

Check out Joyner's look below. Congratulations to both beautiful women on their makeovers!

