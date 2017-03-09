Hillary Clinton shows off a new bob at DC event — see the pics

share tweet pin email

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton debuted a brand-new 'do on Wednesday.

She debuted the bob cut — shorter, with bangs — while delivering a message at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C., on International Women's Day.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Clinton sports a new haircut while giving a speech in the nation's capital.

We got our first glimpse of the new style on her Snapchat account, where she posted a video in which she echoed the message she would later deliver in her speech.

RELATED: Mom 'heartbroken' by election bumps into Hillary Clinton during hike

"There's a lot to fight for ... every issue is a woman's issue. So stand up. Resist. Run for office. Be a champion," Clinton said in the clip.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Another look at Clinton's new haircut at the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards.

Clinton and her new 'do also made an appearance in a Facebook video.

It's quite the departure from the Clinton hairstyle we're all familiar with and saw so often while she was on the campaign trail and even earlier this week.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Clinton speaking at a luncheon in New York on March 7.

For how long will the new look last? We'll have to wait and see.