Hilary Duff shows off 'flaws' and sends powerful message to body-shamers

Body-shamers, Hilary Duff has a message for you.

The "Younger" actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts on criticizing how others look, posting an encouraging reminder to women to love their bodies. And she posted a photo of her own body and its so-called flaws — beating any potential paparazzi to the punch.

"Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' — well I have them!" she wrote. "My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, five years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go."

"Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better and unflawed."

In the photo she posted, Duff's back is facing the camera. She's wearing a black-and-white swimsuit and holding her son, Luca, in her arms in front of a body of water.

The actress wrote that she's on vacation with her son "after a long season of shooting."

Many fans applauded her message. "Thank you for sharing your beautiful REAL body," one wrote.