When it came to beauty trends, 2016 was the year of the lob haircut, ombre nails and even double buns.

So, what new trends will 2017 bring?

Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure magazine, is sharing the hottest hair and makeup trends of the new year. The best part? It only takes a drugstore product or two to achieve most of these looks.

From hot and trendy haircuts to cool, new makeup looks, Lee has tips for trends to rock all throughout 2017.

Bangs

Donato Sardella / Getty Images Selma Blair rocks blunt bangs.

Move over sexy, wispy layers! This year is all about blunt cuts and sharp angles — and that includes bangs.

Bob

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Kelly Rowland shows off a blunt bob, mixing two of the biggest trends in the new year.

Bobs, lobs and bangs are still in style, but they're getting an update by becoming even more blunt. Think hair that's dramatically all one length, like Kelly Rowland.

Blunt lob

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Michelle Obama's smooth bob is a hot style for women across the country.

Michelle Obama has a longer take on the trend with a blunt, shoulder-grazing lob.

Long and sleek

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images Supermodel Gigi Hadid's sleek locks are the look of the season.

But whichever length or haircut you're sporting, the glossier the finish, the better. This is the year for super smooth and sleek locks, explains Lee.

Side part

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images Olivia Munn's dramatic side part will be a big style in 2017.

Not sure about making a major chop? How about just trying a new hairstyle? A dramatic side part is one of the biggest styles of the year. And it takes just minutes to create! Simply part your hair sharply to one side. That's really it.

Pro tip: To give your parted hair a shiny and smooth look, add some gel. This hair product is officially making a comeback!

Colorful eye makeup

It's all about adding that pop of color in 2017.

Purple

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Lily Collins tries a smoldering purple shadow instead of gray to achieve a next-level smokey eye look.

From blue shadows to purple hues to green shades and even touches of yellow, just about any bright hue is making its way onto eyelids.

Blue

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Bright blue liner makes Emma Stone's gorgeous green eyes stand out even more!

Keep the rest of your makeup minimal — or even bare — for a bold yet sophisticated look.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images By lining her eyes in blue, Leslie Mann keeps her makeup look fun and fresh.

Pro tip: Lee suggests just using your finger to smear on the eye shadow color for a more natural look. Seriously, it's that easy!

Products to try the look:

Covergirl TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette, $13, Ulta

Ulta

Maybelline Expert Wear Eyeshadow in Teal the Deal, $4, CVS

Timothy Hogan Photography / CVS

Boldly colored lips

It's official: 2017 is the year of bold color!

Purple

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Taraji P. Henson uses a bold violet lip color to add a a special touch to this beauty look.

The world of lipstick is also using bold shades to make a statement. Think oranges, bright pinks and even purples or grays when it comes to trending lipstick hues.

Bright pink

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Natalie Portman's Golden Globes look tried out the blurring effect that will be popular in 2017.

Application is also something to consider. Lee says we'll be seeing more of a blurry technique to create a softer effect. Say goodbye to your lip pencil and try using a stick or cream formula to line your lips. Grab a cotton swab along the edges to smear any sharp lines.

Orange

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross rocked this bold lip color at the Golden Globes this year.

Pro tip: Give ombre lips a try with this tip from Sir John who works with Beyonce, Olivia Culpo and Chrissy Teigen. He recommends putting a darker lipstick shade on the top, a lighter one on the bottom and then smacking your lips together a couple of times to diffuse the colors.

Products to try the look:

Maybelline Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon, $5, Walmart

Walmart

Maybelline Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon in Strawberry Pop, $7, Ulta

Ulta

L'Oreal Infallible Lip Paints Fearless Fuschia, $10, Ulta

Ulta

L'Oreal Infallible Lip Paints Domineering Teal, $10, Ulta

Ulta

The return of blush

It's time to bid farewell to the contouring craze as blush returns to the makeup scene! Think rosy cheeks galore. Break out that bright pink blush that you tucked away in your makeup bag because this is the year to use it. To finish off the look, keep your skin creamy and well moisturized.

Pro tip: Swirl the powder blush from your cheekbones to your temples to create a bold, sculptural effect that looks new and fresh.

Products to try the look:

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Paint Blush Kit, $15, Target