See the blow dryer that weighs less than 1 pound (and has a Ferrari engine)

Styling tools are often the workhorse of your beauty routine. And just like a computer, speaker system or other piece of technology, the latest models are brimming with updated features and cool additions that make your beaten-down blow dryer look ancient.

TODAY Style rounded up the best new beauty gadgets on the market today, from an unconventionally shaped curl bar to a cool-mist straightener that conditions as you iron. Getting gorgeous locks — without a trip to the salon — just got a whole lot easier.

Hot Tools CurlBar, $100, Ulta

Hot Tools

For those who find a traditional curling wand to be impossibly awkward, this innovative new curler is perfect for you. The Hot Tools Curl Bar’s horizontal shape makes feels like a more natural styling movement. Plus, you can set an adjustable timer that let’s you know when the curl is ready with a slight vibration. How’s that for foolproof?

BaBylissPRO Rapido Dryer, $190, Amazon

BaByliss

Drying your hair doesn’t have to be a workout. Weighing less than one pound, the BaBylissPRO Rapido is the lightest, high-performance professional dryer in the world. And with an engine designed by Ferrari (yes, that Ferrari), the increased air power means hair dries a lot faster, too. So while it’s a little pricey, we think the extra time you save is worth the cost.

Conair Diamond-Infused Ceramic Smoothing Hot Brush, $40, Walmart

Conair

This hot brush from Conair is the secret weapon we think everyone needs in their styling toolbox. It straightens hair without frying it like a traditional flatiron, and really does increase shine. The magic supposedly comes from the diamond-infused ceramic, which, we’ll admit, sounds gimmicky. But after seeing our frizzy hair turn sleek and smooth after a simple brush-through, we’re honestly sold!

The Beachwaver Co. Coast Pro Ceramic Professional Styling Iron, $169, Ulta

The Beachwaver Co.

For those who love the bouncy look of a salon blowout, the Coast Pro iron from The Beachwaver Co. is a must-have. The included, round-brush-shaped attachments snap seamlessly on and off. Plus, it heats up in just 17 seconds and automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of idle time. No more stressing about whether you turned off the hot tool? We’ll take it!

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, $107, Nordstrom

T3

Does one glance at this tray make you picture your grandma in her robe with curlers? These innovative hot rollers from T3 are much smarter — and therefore, more stylish — than Granny’s plastic wave-makers. This set of velvet-wrapped rollers can create tons of volume (use the larger rollers!) or loose waves (cue the smaller rollers!), without any snagging or struggling. E

ach roller boasts a ceramic heater and aluminum core, meaning they heat up fast and transfer heat evenly to your tresses. We especially like how the rubber grips that hold hair in place stay cool the whole time. Say bye-bye to burns!

LumaBella Cool Mist Straightener, $100, Amazon

LumaBella

What if you could actually protect your strands while styling? That’s just what the innovative LumaBella Cool Mist Straightener sets out to do, by simultaneously spritzing your hair with a hydrating conditioning treatment, then using the heat of the iron to lock in the moisture. While it’s a bit more complicated to use than some of the other tools we love, the added benefits (read: reduced chance of damage and longer-lasting results) are totally worth it.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $270 ($355 value), Nordstrom

Nordstrom

For those who like options, the Whirl Trio from T3 can't be beat. This convertible curling iron comes with three ceramic barrels (a 1-inch straight barrel, 1.5-inch straight barrel and a tapered barrel) so that you can create a different look each time, from bombshell voluminous waves to defined curls and more.

We're big fans of the innovative, camera lens-inspired locking system and the swivel cord, too. In terms of versatility and function, this wand more than makes up for the hefty price tag. And did we mention just how incredibly chic it looks?

