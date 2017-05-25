Is Hailee Steinfeld this year's hottest red carpet star? An investigation

Hailee Steinfeld is a triple threat: Actress, singer ... and fashionista! Throughout the 2016-2017 awards season, the 21-year-old has established herself as a red carpet fixture — with A-list style to match. From the Critics' Choice Awards to the Billboard Music Awards, the starlet has rocked some stellar looks of late. Check out her standout style moments below.
The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards nominee looked lovely in a strapless floral Jason Wu gown, complemented by a bold lip and sweet half-updo. Bonus points for the asymmetrical hemline.
The starlet was a vision in a princess-inspired lilac confection — and matching makeup — at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
The “Edge of Seventeen” star floated across the carpet in an ethereal (and barely there) Ralph & Russo design at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.
Viola Davis, Alicia Vikander, more: Oscars best red carpet looks and trendsPlay Video - 6:39
Later that night, she proved that she can pull off not only one gorgeous gown but two when she transformed into an eye-catching, crystal-encrusted nude dress by the same designer for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Steinfeld dazzled in a gold mini and strappy stiletto sandals at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards on April 29.
She brought the drama to the 2017 Met Gala, wearing a black Vera Wang creation. Sky-high black leather ankle booties, a top knot and winged eyeliner completed the Gothic-glam ensemble.
It may have been raining, but that didn’t stop the “Pitch Perfect 3” actress from strutting her stuff in a lilac Fausto Puglisi mini, complete with cutouts and jewel embellishments, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Most recently, she slayed the Billboard Music Awards pink carpet in a striking metallic silver-and-black lace number by David Koma, which she paired with over-the-knee boots, slicked-back strands and smokey eyes.
We can't wait to see what she wears next!
