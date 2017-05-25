Is Hailee Steinfeld this year's hottest red carpet star? An investigation

share tweet pin email

Hailee Steinfeld is a triple threat: Actress, singer ... and fashionista! Throughout the 2016-2017 awards season, the 21-year-old has established herself as a red carpet fixture — with A-list style to match. From the Critics' Choice Awards to the Billboard Music Awards, the starlet has rocked some stellar looks of late. Check out her standout style moments below.

The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards nominee looked lovely in a strapless floral Jason Wu gown, complemented by a bold lip and sweet half-updo. Bonus points for the asymmetrical hemline.

Steve Granitz / WireImage/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld's floral dress turned heads at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The starlet was a vision in a princess-inspired lilac confection — and matching makeup — at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Venturelli / WireImage/Getty Images The singer and actress chose a princess-worthy gown for the Golden Globes.

The “Edge of Seventeen” star floated across the carpet in an ethereal (and barely there) Ralph & Russo design at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic/Getty Images It's not easy to stand out on the Oscars red carpet -- but Hailee Steinfeld did just that with the perfect beauty look to match.

Later that night, she proved that she can pull off not only one gorgeous gown but two when she transformed into an eye-catching, crystal-encrusted nude dress by the same designer for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage/Getty Images And she didn't disappoint for the afterparty!

Steinfeld dazzled in a gold mini and strappy stiletto sandals at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards on April 29.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic/Getty Images This slinky gold mini was the perfect dress for the occasion.

She brought the drama to the 2017 Met Gala, wearing a black Vera Wang creation. Sky-high black leather ankle booties, a top knot and winged eyeliner completed the Gothic-glam ensemble.

Karwai Tang / WireImage/Getty Images Steinfeld isn't afraid to take a fashion risk, and the annual Met Gala is the perfect place to do so.

It may have been raining, but that didn’t stop the “Pitch Perfect 3” actress from strutting her stuff in a lilac Fausto Puglisi mini, complete with cutouts and jewel embellishments, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic/Getty Images With cutouts and embelisments, Steinfeld's dress made a trendy statement.

Most recently, she slayed the Billboard Music Awards pink carpet in a striking metallic silver-and-black lace number by David Koma, which she paired with over-the-knee boots, slicked-back strands and smokey eyes.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images This barely-there dress hit a fashion peak for the young starlet.

We can't wait to see what she wears next!

