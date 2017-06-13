The $5 conditioner Gwen Stefani swears by (and where to buy it)

share tweet pin email

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to eye-catching coifs. She’s been rocking daring ‘dos since her No Doubt days (remember her double buns?). But for the past 20 years, the dye devotee has been sporting platinum strands.

@jamienelson6 u 4 so fly gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

As you can imagine, maintaining the singer’s ultrablond hue takes a lot of time and attention. The man Stefani trusts to keep her trademark tresses looking flawless, Danilo (her stylist for the past two decades) recently revealed to Refinery29 that he refreshes her roots every single Monday using a "bleach-free formula he developed just for her.”

While he credits his special hue-enhancer for maintaining Stefani’s vibrant color, he says $5 leave-in conditioner is the secret to keeping her hair healthy — even with the damage-inducing dyeing and heat-styling.

@marielwashere @1maryphillips @officialdanilohair #glam @nbcthevoice gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 15, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Below, Stefani’s go-to strand-saver, plus a few other damage-reversing, drugstore leave-ins to try now.

1. Pantene Pro-V Smoothing Combing Creme, $5, Walmart

Walmart

2. SheaMoisture Sea Kelp and Pearl Protein Color Extend Leave-in Conditioner, $13, Target

Target

3. It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product, $19, Walgreens

It's A 10

4. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Leave-In Conditioner, $11, Walmart

Carol's Daughter

5. Suave Professionals Keratin Heat Defense Leave in Conditioner, $3, Walmart

Suave

5. Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream, $3, Bed, Bath & Beyond

Garnier