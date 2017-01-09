This year's Golden Globes red carpet pulled out all the stops! While the gorgeous gowns were certainly talkers, we couldn't help but notice all the head-turning hairstyles as well.
From intricate updos to pixies to sleek styles, there were lots of eye-catching looks. Take a peek at a few of the evening's hairstyles that we can't stop talking about.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker may the queen when it comes to red carpet dressing, but it's not just her outfit that caused waves this time. While many thought her braided updo was a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, Parker explained her inspiration to Natalie Morales. “There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this," she said.
RELATED: See the best-dressed stars on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017
How do you create an updo of such epic proportions? Perhaps the secret lies in extensions. Parker gave us an inside look on Instagram.
And if you think Parker's hairstyle looks familiar, you're correct! In season 6 of "Sex and the City," Parker's character, Carrie, rocks a very similar hairstyle for Charlotte and Harry's wedding.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is always ready to have some fun with her hair, and this year's Golden Globes were no different. While Monae's gown was striking, little pearls intertwined throughout her updo made her hairstyle one to remember.
RELATED: The 1 trick stars use to stay sweat-free on the red carpet
Olivia Culpo
The former Miss Universe gave us an inside peek into getting glam for the Golden Globes with her Instagram takeover on TODAY Style. And her beautiful Zuhair Murad gown needed an equally stunning hairstyle to go along with it. Culpo's massive bun with beautiful braids was extraordinary.
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck has officially traded in his clean-cut look. The winner for best performance by an actor in a motion picture (drama) hit the Golden Globes red carpet sporting a man bun and beard.
RELATED: Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and more rock facial hair at Golden Globes
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig rocked her stunning new pixie on this year's red carpet. She first showed off her cropped cut in a promo for "Saturday Night Live." A floral lace gown was the perfect girly complement to her cool hairdo.
Lily Collins
We've got one word for Lily Collins' beautiful braided bun: obsessed! With lots of texture and a cool fishtail braid, this isn't your average bun — and it looks stunning from every angle! We love how Collins paired it with a bold red lip for an ultra glamorous look.
RELATED: The return of shoulder pads? 8 top trends from the Golden Globes
Issa Rae
Now this is an epic updo! "Insecure" star Issa Rae certainly brought heat to the red carpet with this hairstyle. Her elegant, white long-sleeve gown let this hairstyle shine. With lots of twists and braids, this might be one of the most intricate hairdos of the night.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's sleek half-up style was just the right sophisticated touch for her stunning chartreuse gown. Plus, it put the spotlight on her gorgeous chandelier earrings. A soft pink lip finishes off this radiant look.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' embellished gown was one to remember! The best actress in a comedy or musical winner was true to her style by sporting her hair's natural texture, but this time she gave her look a twist by pulling it back in a gorgeous ponytail. A bold and beautiful red lip was all she needed to top off this dazzling look.
RELATED: Red Carpet remix! See how these Golden Globes styles look with a small twist
Blake Lively
The Golden Globes red carpet marked Blake Lively's return to Hollywood after giving birth to her second daughter, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. Her updo may look sleek and chic in the front, but in the back it's a showstopper with twisted buns.