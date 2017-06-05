How 2 moms created practical summer clothing for active girls

share tweet pin email

Necessity is the mother of invention, and this mom saw a need. Sharon Choksi, a co-founder of the clothing brand Girls Will Be, first got the idea to launch a line of comfortable, creative girls’ clothes when she and her sister, Laura Burns, were having trouble shopping for their young daughters.

Girls Will Be / Girls Will Be "We ended up shopping on the boys’ side of the stores a lot because nothing in the girls’ section spoke to her," Sharon Choski said of shopping for her daughter.

“My daughter Maya was just 3 or 4 when she started having strong opinions about what she wore,” Choksi told TODAY Style in a phone interview. “She had no interest in pink or sparkles or dresses. She liked to read about sharks and climb trees and do science experiments. So we ended up shopping on the boys’ side of the stores a lot because nothing in the girls’ section spoke to her. And she would ask me, ‘Mommy, why do the boys get all the cool stuff?’”

Choksi became frustrated that season after season, there just didn’t seem to be any options for her daughter’s eclectic tastes, and her sister shared similar issues. As a mom to a twin boy and girl, Burns saw a big difference in boys’ and girls’ clothing in everything from size to design, despite the fact that her two children were growing up together and were virtually the same height and weight.

The sisters decided to work together to come up with a line of clothing that would offer an alternative to the short-shorts, skinny fits and frilly designs that often crowded the aisles of the girls’ section. They also brought on their brother, David Burns, an architect with an eye for design, to help with graphics. Choksi, who has a business background, said that she and her siblings had complementary skill sets that helped get the company off the ground.

Girls Will Be / Girls Will Be Two girls model the longer shorts style, which are longer than the average girls shorts but more fitted than boys styles.

“As a mom, it’s always been fit that stood out to me,” Choksi said of how the siblings began to brainstorm about the line. “I didn’t want to just print designs onto existing blank T-shirts. Girls’ shirts are very fitted and their shorts are very short, and there are oftentimes (missing) pockets they can actually use. Kids need to be active, and they need clothes that move with them.”

In their extensive research prior to launch, Choksi said girls’ shirts were 1 to 3 inches thinner than boys’ and often with shorter cap sleeves at several well-known retailers. And shorts for girls are almost one-third the length of common boys’ shorts.

After many brainstorms — often involving Maya and Grace, their first fit models — the trio came up with an idea for the “in-the-middle” fit that would allow girls to be active without wearing boxy or oversized styles. Additionally, Choksi said they came up with strong, empowering phrases for the graphic T-shirts, like "Be Awesome," "I Will Be Me," and "Bold, Daring, Fearless, So Many Things."

Girls Will Be / Girls Will Be The company plans to use its powerful slogans, like "I Will Be Me," on sleepwear as well.

“Clothing is one of the biggest ways that kids can express themselves. Think about how much thought we put into our first day of school outfits!” Choksi said. “If you tell girls they’re only allowed to be interested in some things and not others, you’re limiting what they think they can do, be it science or math or otherwise. Are you going to wear a shirt with science on it or cupcakes? Choices are important.”

The company launched in 2013, with a Kickstarter campaign in early 2014 for their trademark “not-so-short” shorts. It finished as the No. 1 most-funded childrenswear project in Kickstarter history at the time, and the “not-so-short” shorts remain one of the fundraising site’s most popular items.

“I’ve had parents who are so thankful for our brand, because they’re tired of searching high and low for something their daughters want to wear,” Choksi said. “It’s especially touching when parents tell me how their girls reacted, how their daughters’ eyes lit up when they saw our site and saw girls that looked like them and reflected who they were. One time a mom sent me a sweet message, saying her daughter said, ‘Finally, somebody gets me!’ I just love that.”

Girls Will Be / Girls Will Be a story about the mom behind the company Girls Will Be, which created different fits/graphic T's available for young girls

Choksi said Girls Will Be is looking to expand its offerings by moving into the swimsuit and sleepwear realms, because “swimsuits have the same fit issue and pajamas have the same graphics issue.”

“It’s always been the case that we want girls to be comfortable with who they are,” Choksi said. “They need to know that it’s perfectly OK for them to like tigers and science as much as they like kittens and butterflies. We always say we want girls to feel inspired and comforted in our clothes. I don’t ever want girls think they can’t do something boys can do.”