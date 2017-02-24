share tweet pin email

For years, many women have tried to cover up their freckles with makeup. But in a surprising new beauty trend, some women are having freckles tattooed on their faces!

Healed #freckletattoos and #eyebrowtattoos finally! 😊😊 #cosmetictattoo #permanentmakeup #yyc @sydneydyercosmetics A post shared by Man.duh Smith (@mandaals) on May 22, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

Freckle tattoos are becoming more and more popular, with women wanting to ink permanent, natural-looking spots across their nose and cheeks.

“Since I started doing [freckle tattoos] last year, I’ve gotten dozens of requests,” tattoo artist Mo Southern, who is based in Santa Clarita, California, told TODAY via email.

I eat four flavoured yogurt cups at a time and I'm not ashamed Freckle additions by @gabriellerainbow 💕✨~ A post shared by Sara Strange (@bythestrange) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:10am PST

We say there’s nothing more adorable than a smattering of freckles, but some people may ask why women with naturally freckle-free skin would want to permanently ink them on their faces.

Many women simply like the cute, fresh aesthetic that freckles can add to your look.

“It brings a certain youth to the face,” Southern said.

Part of it may also be a ‘grass-is-greener’ mentality, she added.

“People want what they don’t have!”

Though they look simple, freckle tattoos are tricky to get just right, Southern said.

“You have to match the right shade of freckle to the skin,” she explained. “Every single person needs a different shade and tone to make it look natural."

These pretty, barely-there freckles were done by tattoo artist Carly Miles in Ventura, California:

Healed #powderbrows tattoo and #freckletattoos by @carlymilescosmetictattoo ♡♡ She's the best for semi permanent make up! A post shared by Sacred Locs (@sacredlocs) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Also, to look real, the freckles can’t just be dots applied in a uniform pattern across the face.

“They have to be a wide array of shapes, sizes, and darkness,” Southern said.

When first applied, the freckles will look darker and the surrounding skin will be slightly inflamed.

Courtesy of Sydney Dyer Tattoo artist Sydney Dyer shows off her newly applied freckle tattoos.

But after they heal, they blend into the skin and look completely natural.

Courtesy of Sydney Dyer Tattoo artist Sydney Dyer shows off her freckle tattoos.

We're loving these (newly) freckle-faced beauties! What do you think of the freckle tattoo trend?