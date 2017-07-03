share tweet pin email

While the Duchess of Cambridge's attention was certainly on tennis at Wimbledon, some onlookers couldn’t help but keep their eyes on her new haircut.

The former Kate Middleton, 35, showed off her shorter, bouncier hairdo at the tournament today. A simple yet classic look, the style seems to be a few inches shorter than the last one she sported, and now falls just below her shoulders.

Getty Images Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at Wimbledon on Monday.

Styled in her signature glossy waves, the duchess's hair seemed even shinier and more luscious than normal, if that’s even possible.

Her voluminous look, dubbed the “Chelsea blowout" by the U.K. press, “is all about having the hair in the best condition possible,” her stylist Richard Ward told People magazine last March.

WPA Pool / Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge still had her longer locks on June 29 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

“It’s not just about Kate’s hair — it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair,” he added. “It’s a hairstyle that is well finished.”

And well-finished it is. Kate's hair matched the fun yet sophisticated vibe her Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress showed off.

HRH chats to the @Wimbledon ball boys and ball girls before they take up their positions on court #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tyjGPub1YL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2017

She spent the day mingling with current and former players as well as meeting with the Wimbledon ball boys and ball girls.

Attending Wimbledon is nothing new for the royal. In fact, she’s been a staple at the event every year except for one — when her doctor forbade her from attending when she was weeks away from having her first child, Prince George.

In a recent interview with BBC One, she admitted, “Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, 'Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”