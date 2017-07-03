While the Duchess of Cambridge's attention was certainly on tennis at Wimbledon, some onlookers couldn’t help but keep their eyes on her new haircut.
The former Kate Middleton, 35, showed off her shorter, bouncier hairdo at the tournament today. A simple yet classic look, the style seems to be a few inches shorter than the last one she sported, and now falls just below her shoulders.
Styled in her signature glossy waves, the duchess's hair seemed even shinier and more luscious than normal, if that’s even possible.
Her voluminous look, dubbed the “Chelsea blowout" by the U.K. press, “is all about having the hair in the best condition possible,” her stylist Richard Ward told People magazine last March.
“It’s not just about Kate’s hair — it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair,” he added. “It’s a hairstyle that is well finished.”
And well-finished it is. Kate's hair matched the fun yet sophisticated vibe her Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress showed off.
She spent the day mingling with current and former players as well as meeting with the Wimbledon ball boys and ball girls.
Attending Wimbledon is nothing new for the royal. In fact, she’s been a staple at the event every year except for one — when her doctor forbade her from attending when she was weeks away from having her first child, Prince George.
In a recent interview with BBC One, she admitted, “Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, 'Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”