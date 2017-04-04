Duchess Kate is a vision in red at a London fundraiser — see the photos!

share tweet pin email

The Duchess of Cambridge went red for the red carpet!

The former Kate Middleton sported a stunning, crimson gown when she attended the opening night performance of the play “42nd Street” in London on April 4. The event was a fundraiser for the East Anglia Children’s Hospices.

Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA The duchess stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning Marchesa Notte gown.

The Duchess’s ruby-hued, tulle midi dress from Marchesa Notte was embellished with lattice work, rosettes and a bead-and-crystal waistband. With all those gorgeous details, the cap-sleeved dress retails at a cool $1,195.

She accessorized the look with a maroon clutch, red pumps and dangling red earrings, creating a classically monochrome outfit.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chatted with other guests in the intricate, cap-sleeved number at the fundraising performance.

Duchess Kate, who attended the event without Prince William, seemed in her element as she chatted with guests on the red carpet.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Duchess Kate took a moment to greet a young guest, Ollie Duell, on the red carpet.

This is the second jewel-toned dress the duchess has sported recently. On March 28, she looked beautiful in a lacy, floor-length emerald gown at a fundraising gala for London’s National Portrait Gallery.

WPA Pool / Getty Images The former Kate Middleton certainly knows how to rock a jewel tone, as she proved earlier in a green lace gown by Temperley London.

Just add this look to the list of Duchess Kate’s flawless fashion moments!