Woman turns her grandparents' love letters into wearable works of art

share tweet pin email

Seven years ago, Meghan Coomes was working in television and traveling constantly. She missed seeing her family regularly and was homesick, so her grandmother gave her a letter.

But it wasn't just any letter; it was one of the thousands of letters her grandparents had written to each other when they were separated during World War II.

Coomes' grandmother, Agnes, met her future husband, Thomas, when she was a senior in high school. He asked his friends for a nickel to buy her a Coke, and she took him to her senior prom. They were apart for three years, three months and four days during the war and when Thomas returned, they got married.

Meghan Coomes Agnes and Thomas Coomes were married on June 16, 1945 at age 22 and 26 respectively.

RELATED: WWII veteran proposes to long-lost love 70 years later: 'It's a real love story'

"We've been hearing about (these letters) our entire lives," Coomes told TODAY. "They had secret codes in their letters so that she would always know his location."

Meghan Coomes One of the letters Agnes wrote her beloved Thomas while he was overseas.

They wrote to each other every day, Coomes explained, and her grandmother kissed each letter with brightly colored lipstick. "She told me she hoped that he would press his lips to it and kiss her back."

RELATED: Photographer captures her grandparents' 63-year romance in stunning shoot

After hearing their romantic story for so long, Coomes knew she had to do something special with the letter she was given. She turned it into a bracelet that she could wear every day, and used other pieces of the letter to make a ring for her grandmother.

Meghan Coomes Agnes Coomes modeled her granddaughter's jewelry that contains he own words of love.

Since making that first bracelet in 2010, the 32-year-old has expanded her work into a line of jewelry called "Forever Yours, Agnes."

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager gets teary about her grandparents' love story

She transforms her grandparents' correspondence into beautiful works of art and creates custom pieces for clients who want to carry a memento from their own loved ones.

McKenzie Humphreys Meghan Coomes poses with some of her sentimental creations.

Since her grandmother passed away two months ago and her grandfather before that, Coomes views sharing her grandparents' love story as a way to keep their memory alive.

"My goal is to keep being able to meet strangers and touch people through the handwritten word," Coomes said. "It's been one of the most powerful experiences of my life."