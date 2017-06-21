The 1 ingredient you need to fix broken makeup

We’ve all been crushed as we witness (in what cruelly feels like slow motion) our brand-new pressed powder crash onto the floor and explode into smithereens. Or perhaps you opened your makeup bag to a colorful, chalky mess. Surprise!
Your heart sinks considering how much you paid for a compact that is now rendered useless. Forget trying to salvage it by lightly dusting the top; a few flecks of loose, errant blush or bronzer is poised to make a beauty disaster turn into a fashion one when it lands on your dress.
Fret not, there is a way to save broken powders, blushes, bronzers, highlighters and eye shadows with a "solution" you already have at home: rubbing alcohol. The reason it works? The liquid evaporates relatively quickly and has other skin-friendly perks.
"The alcohol will not introduce any bacteria contaminants," explains cosmetic chemist James Hammer. "It will even have a sterilizing effect on a product that you may have using for awhile."
Keep in mind, this only works with powders — not creams, jellies or the many varieties of textures trending at your local beauty stores. And while this fix keeps you from tossing that pricey palette, remember that the powder won’t ever be as solid and shock-proof as when you first purchased it, so treat it with care when toting it around.
"It may feel a bit softer in use and you may pick up a bit more than usual on your makeup brush," Hammer adds.
What you’ll need:
- Rubbing alcohol
- Saran wrap
- A butter knife
- A spoon or dropper
- A small dish (optional)
What you’ll do:
1. In a move that makes the situation appear worse before it gets better, cover the compact with plastic wrap and crush the powder until it looks finely milled. The smaller the particles, the easier it comes back together in the end.
2. Pour rubbing alcohol in a small dish for easier access (optional).
3. With a spoon or dropper, begin saturating the powder with the rubbing alcohol. If you overdo it, it’ll just take a bit longer to dry.
4. Smooth what’s now become a paste with the back of the spoon. Make sure there aren’t any air bubbles in the paste as it’ll weaken the integrity of the compact once it dries and may make it more susceptible to crumbling again.
5. Allow it to dry for 24 hours.
Use your fluffy brushes and sponges on it again! You’ll find that once dry, the paste will turn back to its original color and texture.
As another option, you can always add some face moisturizer to the crushed powder instead to created a tinted moisturizer.
We leave you here as you dig through your compacts to give this a try.