In case you were wondering what "hot convict" Jeremy Meeks has been up to since his mugshot went viral three years ago, he just made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Albert Urso / Getty Images Jeremy Meeks on the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy "prison bae" Meeks proved anything can happen after you become a meme when he signed on with White Cross Management while still serving time for gun possession.

Since then, he's been keeping fans updated on his modeling endeavors on his Instagram.

New York fashion week with My best friend and amazing manager !!! @jimjordanphotography @whitecrossmanagement #godisgood A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

The so-called "world's hottest felon" opened Phillip Plein's runway show on Tuesday night in a chic, all black outfit that featured a luxurious fur hood.

Albert Urso / Getty Images

Meeks showed off the bad boy vibe that catapulted him into internet fame for a front row that included Tiffany Trump, Madonna and Kylie Jenner.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Meeks backstage before the Philipp Plein show

Meeks is certainly starting to make his mark in the fashion world.

We're looking forward to his next project, which will hopefully let him leave any mugshot mentions out of his name!