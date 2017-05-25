Father's Day Steals and Deals: Duffle bags, watches, leather case and more

share tweet pin email

Men's High Quality Polo Shirts, $14, Cutter and Buck

Cutter and Buck

Retail price: $42-$59.50

Percent discount: Up to 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYShirts

(To purchase the shirts, click on the links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Cutter & Buck is offering their shirts at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These Cutter & Buck polo shirts will make any man feel at home, on the golf course or out on the town. Choose from a wide assortment of colors and styles (solids, stripes and more). All are machine washable.

Cutter & Buck says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@cutterandbuck-deals.com.

Brouk and Co Original Duffel Bags, $36, BroukAndCo

Brouk and Co

Retail price: $119

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBag

(To purchase the duffel bags, click on the links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Brouk and Co are offering their duffel bags at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This is the perfect duffel bag for any adventure. It is large enough to fit several outfits and small enough to throw on your passenger seat. It features a long removable strap, vegan leather accents and a striped satin interior lining. Choose from military green, blue, black and cream.

Brouk and Co says their product will arrive within five-seven days at an estimated shipping cost of $9.99. All sale are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact sales@broukandco.com.

Men's Customized Leather Travel Case, $69, Jesse and Co

Jesse and Co

Retail price: $230

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY2017

(To purchase the leather travel case, click on the links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Jesse and Co are offering their leather travel cases at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This customized men's leather travel case is a perfect gift for men to store their toiletries when travelling or for the gym. It comes in either black with taupe accent or cognac with black accent.

Jesse and Co says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.95. They will accept returns up to 7 days after with receipt of purchase.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@jesseandco.com.

Stainless Steel Watches, $79, Versus by Versace

Versus by Versace

Retail price: $225-$445

Percent discount: Up to 82 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYWatch

(To purchase the watches, click on the links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Versus by Versace are offering their watches at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These array of men's women's and unisex watches all have a round stainless steel case ranging from 37m – 50mm. The date window is made of mineral glass crystal and the straps are made with genuine calfskin leather bands, silver and gold stainless steel or canvas. They are water resistant too.

Versus by Versace says their product will arrive within two weeks at free shipping. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact The Gevril Group: 845-425-9882.

Customized Canvas Print, $50, CanvasPop

CanvasPop

Retail price: $119

Percent discount: 60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPhoto

(To purchase the canvas prints, click on the links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

CanvasPop is offering their prints at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Turn any photo into a work of art that's immediately ready to hang up on your walls. Upload your photo (whether it’s from your camera, iPhone, Facebook or Instagram), choose the size/framing options/filters, and your photo is then printed on gallery quality canvas. This specific 60-percent-off deal is for the 18"x24" and 1.5" deep canvas.

CanvasPop says their product will arrive within 8-14 business days with free shipping. CanvasPop has a 100-percent love it for life guarantee, so in the unlikely event a customer receives their print and not 100% wowed by the result, we would fix it, redo it or even offer a full refund.

Have a question? Contact support@canvaspop.com.

