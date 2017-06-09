40 last-minute gifts for dad to spoil him this Father's Day

share tweet pin email

Dads are our everyday heroes and Father’s Day is the best excuse to spoil them.

Whether your dad loves to spend time outdoors or in the kitchen, is obsessed with gadgets or has a flair for style, here are 40 gifts that will at least go part of the way in saying “thank you for everything." Because if you can’t give gratitude with juicy steaks, silly socks or a watch with your face on it, how can you?

For the stylish dad:

Whether the dad (or granddad) on your list is already fashionable or needs a little assistance with his wardrobe, TODAY Style is here to help. With unique, customizable and comfortable options starting at just $20, any of the items below are bound to be a hit.

Bonobos "Riviera" short sleeve shirt, $88, Bonobos

bonobos.com

Upgrade and update dad’s summer wardrobe with a stylish, slim-cut shirt in a pattern that’s surprisingly easy to wear. (This would be perfect with his favorite jeans or chino shorts.)

Timbuk2 'Ramble' pack, $99, Zappos

zappos.com

Perfect for toting everything from diapers and wipes to toddler toys and a change of clothes, this durable and good-looking backpack is great for the do-everything dad.

The Tie Bar 'JPL Dots' tie box, $30, The Tie Bar

thetiebar.com

Choose from a huge range of colors and patterns to create your dad’s next favorite tie-and-pocket-square combo. This box is perfect if your favorite papa wears suits regularly or if he has a calendar full of weddings this summer!

Allbirds wool runner sneakers, $99, AllBirds

allbirds.com

These wool sneakers are even better than they look. The wool upper is breathable and soft, meaning you can wear them without socks and they adapt to your temperature — keeping Dad cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They wick moisture, minimize odor and, perhaps best of all, they're machine-washable!

Everlane drawstring shorts, $55, Everlane

everlane.com

Drawstring shorts he can wear out of the house? Oh, yes. Give your dad the gift of comfort with a go-to summer weekend staple that’s as acceptable for walking the dog as it is for catching the game with his buddies.

Modify Watches custom metal watch, $90 and up, Modify Watches

Modifywatches.com

Remind dad just how much he's loved everyday by putting his favorite faces on his wrist. Modify Watches lets you upload a personal photo from your computer (or Instagram) and customize one of their nylon strap watches.

Stance Star Wars socks, $20, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

Cute, a little bit silly and affordable; there's no explanation necessary for this fun find, especially if dad is a "Star Wars" fanatic.

Sunski 'Dipsea' 48mm polarized sunglasses, $55, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

Treat the coolest dad you know to a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses from Sunski. We love the rounded, reflective look and, best of all, these shades are polarized for clarity and better vision while he's having fun in the sun.

For the foodie dad:

If your dad is most at home when he’s manning the grill or mixing a drink, treat him to something that elevates the experience. From creative gift boxes to cheeky drinking glasses, these kitchen and bar gift ideas are as creative as they are delicious.

Mouth 'Sriracha-cha-cha!' gift box, $58, Mouth

mouth.com

Mouth is a virtual treasure trove of creative gifts for aspiring foodies and chefs, and all of their delicious finds come from indie makers and brands. We love this spicy gift box that comes filled with sauces and snacks like Sriracha bacon jerky and Sriracha jam — perfect for the dad who loves his eats with a little kick.

Dailyware set of six craft beer tasting glasses, $20, Bed, Bath & Beyond

bedbathandbeyond.com

If dad has gotten into the craft beer craze, treat him to a set of glasses designed specifically for certain kinds of brew. Best of all, this six-glass set is just $20.

Mark & Graham personalized bartender's prep board, $59, Mark & Graham

markandgraham.com

If dad fancies himself a bit of a mixologist (or just lives for happy hour at home) treat him to this prep board that includes hand-carved diagrams detailing cocktail glasses, garnishes and measuring amounts. He'll have the perfect drink every time — and hopefully make you one, too.

Bacon-wrapped bistro steaks, pack of four, $35, Omaha Steaks

omahasteaks.com

For the dad who’s been extra wonderful this yea, fill his belly with the gift of savory, salty, decadent bacon-wrapped steaks. These "petite tenders" can be cooked in the pan or on the grill — let's hope he shares!

"Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories" By Randy Garutti and Mark Rosati, $17, Amazon

The Daily Meal

Get an inside look at the culture and story of the phenomenon that is Shake Shack, while also learning how to make your own ShakeBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and, of course, rich custard shakes.

Nostalgia Electronics Pop Up hotdog toaster, $20, Amazon

nostalgiaelectrics.com

When a rainy day gets in the way of a great barbecue, help dad be the hero with this easy-to-use gadget. It's retro style and removable drip makes it both adorable and practical.

For the playful or well-read dad:

To stock your library or encourage more rousing family game nights, here are a bunch of fun, inspiring and playful gift ideas for dads of all ages.

Juniper Books ‘Make Your Own’ Penguin Classics book set, $22 and up, Juniper Books

juniperbooks.com

From "Dracula" to "The Odyssey," treat your dad to a customized set of literary classics that are as enjoyable to read as they are beautiful on the shelf. These hardcover books are collectible treasures the family can pass down for generations to come.

"The Golden Age of DC Comics," by Paul Levitz, $40, Amazon

Amazon.com

Comic book-inspired movies are all the rage these days, but the history behind their origins may be even more fascinating than the films. This volume (the first in a series of three) is considered the most comprehensive book on the history of DC Comics and its iconic cast of characters.

GoSports 4-player Bocce set, $50, Amazon

amazon.com

Odds are, dad just wants to spend some quality time with the family this Father's Day, and Bocce is an old school game the whole family can enjoy together. Take this set with you on picnics and road trips or just play a few rounds in the backyard on Sunday afternoon.

"The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones," by George R. R. Martin, $33, Amazon

Amazon.com

If he's a big "Game of Thrones" fan, treat him to what is regarded as the definitive companion piece to both the book series and HBO television series — which begins its 7th season on July 16. This book covers the whole history of the Seven Kingdoms prior to the period when the books begin.

Typo 'grandad' mug, $7, Cotton On

cottonon.com

This affordable and funny mug is a great little gift for the grandfather in your life. For bonus points and a personal touch, fill it with his favorite candies or tea!

"Star Wars" 2000 piece 'The Force Is Strong With This One' jigsaw puzzle, $14, Toys 'R' Us

toysrus.com

Don’t ask us why, but there’s something about sitting around a puzzle that’s guaranteed to get dad talking. If you’re in need of some throwback stories, then gift him this 2,000-piece puzzle featuring Luke, Leia and the gang.

Table Topics Family set, $25, Uncommon Goods

UncommonGoods.com

Encourage interesting and dynamic dinner table conversations with a box of Table Topics, which prompt discussion with introspective questions.

Picnic Time PTZ camp chair, $30, Bed, Bath & Beyond

bedbathandbeyond.com

Watching the kids soccer game from the sidelines will never be the same again! These lightweight, portable camp chairs are comfortable and easy to carry, which also makes them ideal for picnics, camping or hanging in the backyard.

For the well-groomed dad:

Bearded or clean-shaven, every dad deserves a little luxury. Treat him to something that will make his experience more personal ... or even more opulent. (Yes, dads like a little extravagance in their daily routine, too!)

Malin + Goetz ‘Essentials’ travel kit, $30, Mr Porter

MrPorter.com

If you’re looking for a gift for a dad who travels frequently, treat him to a travel kit full of all the essentials he needs from luxury personal care brand Malin + Goetz.

Harry's brass shave set, $80, Barneys

barneys.com

Give dad's daily shave routine a major upgrade with Harry's brass shave set. Along with the substantial and seriously stylish brass handle, the kit comes with three razors, shave balm and a travel blade cover.

Jack Black beard grooming kit, $35, Neiman Marcus

neimanmarcus.com

If your favorite dad is rocking an on-trend beard, help him keep it healthy and shiny. Jack Black's complete kit is unfussy option that's guaranteed to make those bear hugs a little less scratchy.

Goodwell premium gift set, $39 The Goodwell Company

goodwellcompany.com

Most toothbrushes are made of plastic, which means they’ll end up in a landfill at some point. The Goodwell Company has created a toothbrush with a chrome handle that you can keep forever; simply connect a biodegradable attachment that gets replaced every two months. This gift set comes with toothpaste and floss, too, so Dad's chompers stay healthy and clean.

For the adventurous dad:

If the dad(s) on your list have an affinity for hiking, camping, birding or road tripping, why not make his next adventure easier, cooler or even more exciting.

America the Beautiful: The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands annual pass, $80, USGS

usgs.gov

This year marks the 101st year of The National Parks Service, so encourage your family to explore and see as many of our parks around the county as possible. (Family road trip, anyone?)

Uniqlo light ‘Pocketable’ hooded jacket, $30, Uniqlo

Uniqlo.com

A water-resistant jacket that folds into one of its own pockets is a must-have for any dad who loves to hike, bike and spend time outdoors all year-round.

IceMule 'Pro' cooler, $100, REI

rei.com

This virtually indestructible backpack-style cooler is perfect for keeping food and drinks on the go and easily accessible. The reviews on REI's website are absolutely glowing — customers have taken it everywhere from family reunions to sailing trips, kayaking excursions and backpacking adventures. It also works as a dry bag that can keep your belongings safe during any water activities. This cooler can hold 18 cans (plus ice) and reviews note it can keep things cold for about 48 hours.

Leatherman 'Squirt' PS4 multi-tool, $33, REI

rei.com

Outdoorsy and handy dads will love this compact and practical Leatherman tool. With three screwdrivers, wire cutters, scissors and a straight knife, it can do just about anything. Oh, and it has a bottle opener, too.

Sawyer water bottle with personal filtration system, $37, Amazon

amazon.com

This water bottle is perfect for wilderness-loving dads. It filters pollutants and up to 99.999 percent of bacteria and protozoa from tap, city, river or lake water. This is especially handy for emergencies — but also great for packing light on a long hike.

Stanley "Happy Hour" adventure cocktail set, $34, Amazon

Amazon.com

Roughing it in nature is no reason to go without a well-crafted cocktail. Stanley’s set, which includes a durable stainless steel shaker and four cups plus a jigger and citrus reamer, is all you need for outdoor libations (aside from ice and booze).

For the tech-y dad:

Father’s Day and gadgets go together like peanut butter and jelly. We’ve found an affordable and (at least somewhat) practical gadget for every special guy on your list.

XLR8 "Connect and Go" diaper bag, $130, Target

Target.com

Modern dads, rejoice! This backpack diaper bag comes with more than 20 pockets dedicated to diapers, wipes and bottles, but also your phone and cords. Plus, it has a power bank for up to four devices so you can stay charged on the go. Is he a music guy? A Bluetooth-connected speaker will play music wherever he goes and an LED light will illuminate the bag’s interiors. What more could you ask for?

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic instant film camera, $115, Amazon

Amazon.com

Help the anti-Instagram dads capture your family’s best moments as they happen so you can keep the memories forever (or at least decorate the fridge).

Chef’s Choice Hybrid Diamond Hone 2-stage electric knife sharpener, $33, Target

target.com

We don’t know why, but dads love knife sharpeners — and this one has a two-step process to both sharpen and hone your kitchen knives to keep them in tip-top shape.

Cross "Classic Century Lustrous Chrome" engraved ballpoint pen, $40, Cross

Cross.com

It may feel like the art of handwriting is being forgotten, but the odds are high that dad is still writing checks, keeping notes in an actual notebook or annotating a cookbook by hand. This engraved, chrome ballpoint pen ensures he’ll think of you every time he jots something down.

S+ By ResMed Personal Sleep Solution, $50, Amazon

amazon.com

This sleep-monitoring device syncs with an app on your Android device or iPhone and easily allows you track all kinds of sleep data — specifically the environmental factors that can contribute to a bad night's rest like light levels, noise and temperature.

ReTrak 360 virtual reality headset, $50, Bloomingdales

bloomingdales.com

Give Dad the the total immersion experience with this 360-degree virtual reality headset. It's compatible with nearly all phones and will provide him with hours of entertainment from the hundreds of free apps. (Plus, it has a comfortable memory foam strap.)

Three Dot Beat Block acoustic iPhone amplifier, $45, Etsy

etsy.com

If he's all about that bass, he'll love this handmade wooden amplifier that doesn't require any power. Simply place the phone in the trough and he'll be blown away by the amplified, deepened sound.

Igloo Trailmate all-terrain cooler, $250, Igloo Coolers

igloocoolers.com

Meet the mother (er, father) of all coolers. Tough, oversized wheels help it easily roll over just about any terrain and its 70-quart capacity means it can hold just about everything (or about 112 cans if you want to get specific). It comes equipped with a butler tray, device stand and dry pouch — and it'll keep everything cool for up to four days. Let's just say, he'll be proud to bring this present to the next tailgate.

This article was originally published on June 14, 2016 on TODAY.com.