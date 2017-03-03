The 1 must-have accessory for spring: Statement earrings

March is in full swing and that means the countdown to spring weather has officially begun!
TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez put out a call for your fashion questions, and now she's answering them with her best tips and tricks.
How to wear cropped jeans: Your burning fashion questions answeredPlay Video - 3:52
How to wear wide-leg pants?
Wide-leg pants are one of the biggest trends of the season. But forget about the typical, '70s-style bell-bottoms. Now, it's all about cropped lengths, which give this look a modern twist. Wear them with your favorite pair of kicks or block heels and you've got the ultimate spring look.
High Rise Stovepipe Jeans, $53, Abercrombie & Fitch
What are the must-have accessories for spring?
It's all about earrings! Make a statement with shoulder-grazing tassels or J.Lo-inspired hoops. In fact, Style Squad member Jill Martin is already a fan.
Cabo Tassel Drops, $28, Oliver + Piper
Vanessa Mooney Astrid Knotted Tassel Earring, $45, Urban Outfitters
What's the best shapewear for your mid-section?
Shapewear can work magic and be a girl's best friend when it comes to feeling fabulous. These picks work to smooth out areas where you may feel self-conscious while feeling comfortable so you won't even realize you're wearing them.
Classic Control Bodysuit Thong, $78, Commando
Mid-Thigh Bodysuit By Amia, $48, Hourglass Angel
Vanishing Edge High Waist Brief, $36, Soma