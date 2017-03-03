The 1 must-have accessory for spring: Statement earrings

share tweet pin email

March is in full swing and that means the countdown to spring weather has officially begun!

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez put out a call for your fashion questions, and now she's answering them with her best tips and tricks.

How to wear wide-leg pants?

Wide-leg pants are one of the biggest trends of the season. But forget about the typical, '70s-style bell-bottoms. Now, it's all about cropped lengths, which give this look a modern twist. Wear them with your favorite pair of kicks or block heels and you've got the ultimate spring look.

High Rise Stovepipe Jeans, $53, Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

What are the must-have accessories for spring?

It's all about earrings! Make a statement with shoulder-grazing tassels or J.Lo-inspired hoops. In fact, Style Squad member Jill Martin is already a fan.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

RELATED: What are 'wire nails?' 12 fashion and beauty trends to try this March

Cabo Tassel Drops, $28, Oliver + Piper

Oliver+Piper

Vanessa Mooney Astrid Knotted Tassel Earring, $45, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

What's the best shapewear for your mid-section?

Shapewear can work magic and be a girl's best friend when it comes to feeling fabulous. These picks work to smooth out areas where you may feel self-conscious while feeling comfortable so you won't even realize you're wearing them.

Classic Control Bodysuit Thong, $78, Commando

Commando

Mid-Thigh Bodysuit By Amia, $48, Hourglass Angel

Hourglass Angel

Vanishing Edge High Waist Brief, $36, Soma