share tweet pin email

All of us have those awkward middle school photos we hope never to see again — but when you grow up playing one of the most famous wizards on the planet, that just isn't an option.

Emma Watson stopped by "The Ellen Show" to promote her new film, "Beauty and the Beast," and Ellen DeGeneres brought out some photos from the premiere of the 2001 movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" for a seriously adorable blast from the past!

After cringing in anticipation, Watson was pleasantly surprised when confronted with her preteen self.

RELATED: Watch as 'Beauty and the Beast' cast takes you behind the scenes in new video

"My mom and I planned this for weeks," Watson, 26, said. "It doesn't look like it, but there was a lot of thought that went into this."

Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX via Shutterstock Emma Watson attends the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in London.

"I thought I looked amazing by the way," the star continued. After reviewing the floor-length dress with a thin fur boa, we have to agree!

RELATED: Final 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer is here! Watch the longest clip yet

The actress and activist may have been pleased with her first red carpet look, but she's only gotten more stylish with age.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Emma Watson embodies a modern-day princess!

At the Los Angeles premiere of "Beauty and the Beast," the star wore a cropped-leg jumpsuit, featuring a fitted bodice and a plunging neckline, from Oscar de la Renta's fall 2017 collection. Watson even added a golden rose brooch at the hip in reference to the film's all-important red rose.

RELATED: Emma Watson looked like a fairy tale princess at the 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere

While we are constantly trying to emulate Watson's new fashion sense, we can't help but love her first foray into the crazy world of red carpet premieres!