Emma Watson looked like a fairy tale princess at the 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere

Emma Watson never ceases to enchant us.

She totally wowed in a magical outfit at Thursday night's UK premiere for her new film, "Beauty and the Beast," and proved totally Belle-issima in a long, flowing gown that has everyone talking.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Disney Emma Watson at the UK premiere of "Beauty and the Beast."

Mike Marsland / WireImage She has good reason to smile.

On the one hand, the cool, ice-blue-and-gray off-the-shoulder dress by Emilia Wickstead looks simple: there are no beads, buttons or bows (she did have on a pair of hoop earrings by jewelry-makers Catbird).

But that simplicity was deceptive, particularly when paired with a flowing, floor-length cape that flowed behind her as she strode down the green carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage That cape!

And a photo caption featured on an Instagram account created specifically for the promotion of the film noted, there were other hidden amazing things about the dress:

As much as any dress can, it clearly fits with Watson's feminist, ecologically-sensitive focus. Every outfit on this particular tour has been geared to be ecologically sound and sustainably produced, as People magazine explained.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Cast and crew from the film, including: Hattie Morahan, Nathan Mack, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Bill Condon, Stanley Tucci and Emma Thompson at Thursday's premiere.

Beauty, style and environmentally-conscious. No wonder she's put a spell on all of us!

Tim Whitby / Tim Whitby/Getty Images Yes, you, Watson!

"Beauty & the Beast" opens in U.S. theaters on March 17.

