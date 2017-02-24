Emma Watson looked like a fairy tale princess at the 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere

Emma Watson never ceases to enchant us.
She totally wowed in a magical outfit at Thursday night's UK premiere for her new film, "Beauty and the Beast," and proved totally Belle-issima in a long, flowing gown that has everyone talking.
RELATED: How new 'Beauty and the Beast' features a much more modern Belle
On the one hand, the cool, ice-blue-and-gray off-the-shoulder dress by Emilia Wickstead looks simple: there are no beads, buttons or bows (she did have on a pair of hoop earrings by jewelry-makers Catbird).
More Movies videos
Oscar countdown: Will ‘La La Land’ (and politics) dominate Academy Awards?
See every actress to win the Oscar for Best Actress through the years
‘Lion’ inspiration Saroo Brierley: My memories were a ‘treasure to me’
Bradley Whitford: New horror film ‘Get Out’ is ‘an incredible ride’
But that simplicity was deceptive, particularly when paired with a flowing, floor-length cape that flowed behind her as she strode down the green carpet.
And a photo caption featured on an Instagram account created specifically for the promotion of the film noted, there were other hidden amazing things about the dress:
As much as any dress can, it clearly fits with Watson's feminist, ecologically-sensitive focus. Every outfit on this particular tour has been geared to be ecologically sound and sustainably produced, as People magazine explained.
RELATED: Emma Watson tells men in powerful UN speech: 'Gender equality is your issue, too'
Beauty, style and environmentally-conscious. No wonder she's put a spell on all of us!
Want more "B&B" stories? Check out this behind the scenes look, enjoy the posters, listen to Watson sing as Belle and discover how star Dan Stevens dealt with his beastly transformation.
"Beauty & the Beast" opens in U.S. theaters on March 17.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.