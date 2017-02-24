Style

Emma Watson looked like a fairy tale princess at the 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere

Emma Watson never ceases to enchant us.

She totally wowed in a magical outfit at Thursday night's UK premiere for her new film, "Beauty and the Beast," and proved totally Belle-issima in a long, flowing gown that has everyone talking.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Disney
Emma Watson at the UK premiere of "Beauty and the Beast."

Mike Marsland / WireImage
She has good reason to smile.

On the one hand, the cool, ice-blue-and-gray off-the-shoulder dress by Emilia Wickstead looks simple: there are no beads, buttons or bows (she did have on a pair of hoop earrings by jewelry-makers Catbird).

But that simplicity was deceptive, particularly when paired with a flowing, floor-length cape that flowed behind her as she strode down the green carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage
That cape!

And a photo caption featured on an Instagram account created specifically for the promotion of the film noted, there were other hidden amazing things about the dress:

Tonight was a special screening of @beautyandthebeast in London. The film was shown at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema to 1,600 people after a reception at the stunning Spencer House 🌹 Bespoke @emiliawickstead structural, off-the-shoulder gown with inverted pleat train. The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy. These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead's London atelier, by an all-female team. Earrings are from @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with @demamielskin Dewy Facial Mist, @tataharper Repairative Moisturiser and @decleoruk Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum. De Mamiel mist is made from ingredients sourced and blended in the UK, in small batches to maintain the vitality of each natural ingredient. Tata Harper are verified by PETA that neither the brand nor its ingredient suppliers conduct, commission, or pay for any tests on animals for ingredients, formulations, or finished products. Decléor serum is a blend of naturally derived ingredients such as neroli and sandalwood and free from mineral oils and parabens. Foundation is @inikaorganic's BB Cream, which is certified organic, vegan and not tested on animals. Concealer is the @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover-Up made from organic coconut, jojoba and cacao oil and mineral colours. Cheeks are @iliabeauty A Fine Romance Multi-Stick which is gluten-free and then finished with Inika's Mineral Mattifying Powder, blended from silica, corn, tapioca and rice powders instead of talc, which face powders have traditionally been based on. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

As much as any dress can, it clearly fits with Watson's feminist, ecologically-sensitive focus. Every outfit on this particular tour has been geared to be ecologically sound and sustainably produced, as People magazine explained.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Cast and crew from the film, including: Hattie Morahan, Nathan Mack, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Bill Condon, Stanley Tucci and Emma Thompson at Thursday's premiere.

Beauty, style and environmentally-conscious. No wonder she's put a spell on all of us!

Tim Whitby / Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Yes, you, Watson!

"Beauty & the Beast" opens in U.S. theaters on March 17.

