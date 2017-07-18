share tweet pin email

If only the "Harry Potter" "Accio" spell would work in this Muggle-bound world.

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione in the beloved film series and recently recaptured our hearts in "Beauty and the Beast," wrote on Facebook Tuesday (in a post later deleted) that some beloved rings have gone missing after a visit to a hotel spa, and she's desperate to get them back.

Getty Images Emma Watson in Paris in June.

“Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum," she wrote. "She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”

While we're all naturally feeling for her — who hasn't had that sick feeling when you just know something you value is gone? — yet we have to offer a wry grin to the waggish fan who suggested hiring Elijah Wood to track them down.

After all, he took very good care of the One Ring to Rule Them All in "Lord of the Rings" as Frodo Baggins.

We're rooting for you, Emma! And fans, note: There is a reward offered and an email provided in the post if you have any idea how to find her rings.

