If only the "Harry Potter" "Accio" spell would work in this Muggle-bound world.

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione in the beloved film series and recently recaptured our hearts in "Beauty and the Beast," wrote on Facebook Tuesday that some beloved rings have gone missing after a visit to a hotel spa, and she's desperate to get them back:

While we're all naturally feeling for her — who hasn't had that sick feeling when you just know something you value is gone? — yet we have to offer a wry grin to the waggish fan who suggested hiring Elijah Wood to track them down.

Getty Images Emma Watson in Paris in June.

After all, he took very good care of the One Ring to Rule Them All in "Lord of the Rings" as Frodo Baggins.

We're rooting for you, Emma! And fans, note: There is a reward offered and an email provided in the post if you have any idea how to find her rings.

