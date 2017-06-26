share tweet pin email

Is this the real Slim Shady?

We’re so used to seeing Eminem with his signature platinum blond hair and clean-shaven face. But the rapper was sporting a new look when he joined his friend Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine for the premiere of the duo’s HBO documentary series, “The Defiant Ones,” on June 22.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Eminem with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Yes, that’s Eminem with darker hair and a beard. We know, it takes some getting used to. You better lose yourself in the photo.

Eminem, who doesn't often make public appearances, and his whiskers proudly posed with Dre and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

This isn’t an entirely new look for Eminem, 44. He made several high-profile appearances with dark hair less than a decade ago, including at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Michael Caulfield / WireImage That's an award-winning hairdo right there.

But this, this is how we normally picture Slim Shady.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images Ah, that's the Slim Shady we know.

And we’re not the only ones.

BRUH ITS REAL EMINEM HAS A BEARD pic.twitter.com/C7Jgqv1Odb — Eminem Quotes (@EminemQuotes1) June 23, 2017

What do you guys think of Em's beard? Shave it or save it? pic.twitter.com/uQM7aupDAn — D12 (@D12) June 24, 2017

Only the beard knows RT @MatthewElkind: @Royceda59 When's the eminem album coming — ROYCE (@Royceda59) June 26, 2017

Don’t get us wrong ... we like the new hair. But we also love the way he "dyes."

