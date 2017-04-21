Emily Ratajkowski just got choppy bangs — see the look!

share tweet pin email

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t switch up her hair very often, but when she does, she goes big!

The model and actress, 25, debuted a shaggy cut with choppy bangs on Instagram, teasing her look for the May cover of Marie Claire.

Bangs for @marieclairemag 💥 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

She's the latest celeb to jump on the bangs bandwagon. Jessica Biel, Chloe Grace Moretz and, just this week, Gwen Stefani, have all recently opted for a brow-grazing fringe.

Slideshow Photos NBC, Shutterstock Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts Looking for a new 'do, but don't want to loose length? These long hairstyles inspired by celebrities are a great source of inspiration. Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Amy Schumer "With soft, long layers, your entire style looks lighter and not weighed down," says Hos Hounkpatin, a hairstylist for Frederic Fekkai Salons. "Ask your stylist to keep the layers around the face longer to draw the eye down for a (sleeker) look." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Blake Lively Lively's hair has movement thanks to lots of layers, explains Edward Tricomi and master stylist Warren Tricomi Salons. He suggests asking your stylist to go as short as your chin to give your face a nice frame. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Drew Barrymore This cut “has a slight angle that starts in the front and gradually drops as it reaches the back, creating a rounded shape," explains celebrity hairstylist and Macadamia Professional International creative director, Giannandrea. For more of a rock 'n' roll vibe, ask for hair to be thinned out about 4 inches from the bottom. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Emmy Rossum For those with naturally curly hair like Rossum, long layers are key. They will help complement the hair’s thickness while avoiding the dreaded "triangle shape" that can happen when hair is one length, says Rossum’s hairstylist, Arsen Gurgov. In fact, the layers help give the curl some extra spring. AFP - Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Zoe Saldana For a haircut like Saldana's, ask for layers as short as the chin, explains Tricomi. If you have thick hair with a slight wave, this is a haircut for you. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Jennifer Aniston This is a great haircut for someone who is in-between lengths, Hounkpatin says. He calls it a "choppy long bob" with a few framing angles. "Aniston's cut shows off the thickness of her hair because blunt ends give you that look of fullness," says Hounkpatin. REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Jennifer Garner A haircut like Garner's is great for movement, explains her hairstylist, Adir Abergel. "The front is styled with face-framing pieces that highlight the cheekbones and blend beautifully into the other layers," he says, suggesting that it's best when the shortest layer starts at the jawline. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Julia Roberts "Ask your stylist for razored edges to keep that soft and wispy look," Hounkpatin suggests to those who love Roberts' look. "Angles around her face open her up for a more feminine look to accentuate her cheekbones." REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Katie Holmes The key to Holmes' laid-back haircut is textured ends, explains the star's hairstylist, DJ Quintero. There are no blunt ends on this haircut, "which keeps everything looking soft, modern and lived in." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Kate Winslet If you have wavy or straight hair, ask for a mid-length haircut with long layers, suggests hairstylist Renato Campora, who has worked with Winslet in the past. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Lauren Graham "With a side-swept bang, the cut is more dimensional and light," explains Hounkpatin. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Melissa McCarthy Campora, who gave McCarthy this fashion-forward style, says to ask for an angled, shoulder-length bob with layers in the back for volume and bounce. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Mischa Barton "You don’t see the layers with your naked eye as easily," says Hounkpatin, noting that too many layers on fine hair can take away from natural body. "Barton has a square face, so ask your stylist to keep layers long around the face to lengthen. This softens her jawline." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Naomi Campbell This style is all about the bangs. Tricomi says to ask for eyebrow-grazing bangs that are tapered at the ends. "You should also ask for light layers throughout the whole haircut for movement," he adds. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Nicole Kidman "Ask for a face frame from the nose down," Tricomi suggests. "This creates a nice line in front." This type of cut is best for women with fine to medium hair thickness with a slight wave, he adds. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Penelope Cruz "Since the bangs connect to the front layer, you have the option of wearing bangs full or side-swept," says Hounkpatin. "Because the length is very long, the bangs make the entire style more flirty and feminine." He suggests that this type of style is best for women with medium to thick hair. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Reese Witherspoon A haircut like Witherspoon's involves a combination of long and short layers, says Giannandrea, who's worked with the star in the past. "This cut drops steeply from the front to the back creating more of a V-shape," he explains. Giannandrea says this is a particularly great style since it's playful and offers a lot of volume around the face. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Duchess Kate Duchess Kate is known for her gorgeous locks — and for good reason! "This look can be recreated by framing the face from the nose down with a side-swept bang. Long layers are cut in to add movement," explains Tricomi. He suggests this cut for women with thick to medium hair that has a slight wave. REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Sandra Bullock Abergel, Bullock's hairstylist, suggests cutting the shortest layers right above the shoulders. "Then the hair should be shagged out all the way from that layer to the end, making sure the style looks piece-y," he says. "The bangs should not go too far back, but have a great choppiness to them. It’s all about a cool, choppy bang that falls right at your eyebrow." REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Sarah Jessica Parker To get a look like Parker's, Quintero, who often works with the actress, suggests asking for textured ends. After cutting the basic long layers and drying the hair, he says your stylist should go back in and break up any straight lines by cutting into the hair. This will help remove any unwanted weight. AP

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Selena Gomez A cut like Gomez's works best for someone with fine to medium hair thickness. Start by cutting hair straight across in the back and adding face-framing angles. "Ask your stylist for long, blunt layers to create this sleek look," Tricomi says. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Minka Kelly A cut like Kelly's is an easy way to give fine, limp hair instant movement. Yes, please! "This cut is soft, simple and fresh. Shorter, face-framing layers complement her cheekbones," says Hounkpatin. "Her hair is finer, so don’t chop up the hair too much." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Gina Rodriguez If you're looking for both body and shine with your next haircut, ask your stylist to cut your thick hair to one long length with a few razored angles, explains Hounkpatin. BEI via Shutterstock

We can’t remember the last time Ratajkowski made a major change to her long, flowing locks, so her latest chop is kind of a big deal. (And we’re definitely adding her textured, side-swept fringe to our list of hair goals.)

This isn’t the first time she has rocked bangs. The model recently shared a throwback photo of her toddler self with an adorable fringe.

Circa 1994 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Last year, she shared another photo of herself sporting wispy, French-girl bangs — but it turns out they were just temporary clip-ons for a photo shoot.

Bangs for a day💥 thanks @harryjoshhair @hungvanngo A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 20, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

Does that mean her latest fringe could be temporary, too?

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP/Getty Images Ratajkowski with her trademark long locks in 2015

She did wear a very realistic-looking faux bob to the Golden Globes in January, so she might just be experimenting with another chic, removable style.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for The Weinstein C Ratajkowski wore a faux bob to the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 in Beverly Hills.

But obviously, bangs or no bangs, she is stunning either way!