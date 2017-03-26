share tweet pin email

How wonderful life is while Sir Elton John's in the world ... for 70 years, as of Saturday!

The singer, pianist, composer and icon celebrated his 70th birthday at Red Studios in Los Angeles over the weekend. But this wasn't just any old birthday party — it was a celebration of a 50-year songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin, and a fundraiser benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

Plenty of famous friends attended, including Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, who joined forces to deliver the ultimate birthday serenade.

Lady Gaga singing with Stevie Wonder at Elton John's 70th birthday party. Prince Harry also made an appearance, via video, wearing sunglasses with stars on them. #eltonjohn #ladygaga #steviewonder #eltonjohnaidsfoundation A post shared by Melanie Bromley (@melaniebromley) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

(Bonus: A rare spotting of Gaga's natural brunette hair. We dig it!)

Ryan Adams and Rosanne Cash also performed, while actor Rob Lowe hosted the event.

But first, there was a red carpet. Well, a tan carpet. A red one would have clashed with Sir Elton's signature suit-and-sunglasses ensemble.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images The guest of honor posed for a photo op with his husband, David Furnish.

Katy Perry worked a slinky party dress and shoulder-grazing earrings for the occasion.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Looking every bit a firework in this getup.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka suited up to celebrate the Rocket Man.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images These two superdads left their 6-year-old twins at home for a night out.

Supermodel Heidi Klum was ... supermodel Heidi Klum, looking flawless in a dress by former "Project Runway" contestant Christian Siriano.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Heidi stealing the show, as always.

And Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer were just so excited to be there!

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Hamm and McBrayer reunited from their joint stint on "30 Rock."

John recently told Beats 1's Zane Lowe, “Some people don’t like birthdays, they don’t like celebrating, they don’t want to know about them, and I’ve always enjoyed my birthday.

“Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn’t it?” he continued. “When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed — you’re only as old as you feel inside.”

Sounds like words to live (and live and live) by! And with a new "Devil Wears Prada" musical in the works, it seems like John is keeping plenty busy.

Happy birthday, Sir Elton!