Looking for a cute gift for a friend with a baby, or perhaps you've just had one of your own? This new line from Ellen DeGeneres is a must-see for anyone who’s shopping for a rugrat.

ED Ellen DeGeneres is the American lifestyle brand inspired by the talk show host’s style and personality. We’ve fallen in love with the brand’s furniture, bedding and clothing, and now, we’ve got a new obsession: the miniature products for the littlest humans.

Getty Images

Meet the baby lifestyle collection, which just launched at buybuy BABY. From bibs and outfits to even nursery furniture, the collection is not only cute and playful but made with quality materials, too.

“Each piece has a message of love and the line is filled with whimsical and fun pieces,” DeGeneres said in a press release issued to TODAY Home. A signature element in the brand features sayings that include, “Love,” “Kind,” “Joy,” “Made with Love” and “I Can and I Will.”

Below, see some of our favorite products available in this new collection.

3-Pack Cotton Tail Applique Bib in Pink, $16, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Soft and absorbent, these cotton bibs also have an adjustable hook-and-loop closure for a comfortable fit. Your baby will look chic, even if she is covered in food!

3-Pack Mittens, $10, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Keep your baby's hands warm and prevent scratches with these cozy cotton mittens featuring the brand's positive messaging of "love" and "joy."

Tweed Sketch Dog Shoe in Grey, $30, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

What is it about baby shoes that make them so adorable? These slip-ons, made of polyurethane and tweed with a cute dog design, are extra sweet.

3-Piece "I Can and I Will" Embroidered Top and Pant Set, $27, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Available in sizes three to 24 months, this "I Can and I Will" embroidered outfit will give your little one style — and encouragement!

4-Pack Boy Muslin Swaddles, $40, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Made of 100-percent cotton muslin, these swaddles are soft and breathable making them great for bedtime, burping, nursing and more.

2-Piece Cotton Tail Hooded Towel and Washcloth Set, $23, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

One of the best parts of bath time is wrapping your clean baby up in a soft and cozy towel afterwards. This one, featuring a sweet hood with bunny ears, is made of soft and absorbent 100-percent cotton terry.

Starry Night Bathrobe, $32, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Want to keep the post-bath time snuggles going? Wrap your baby up in this comfy cotton terry bathrobe featuring interlock embroidery with metallic threads and a playful pompom on the hood.

Doodle Dog Star Fitted Crib Sheet, $25, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Who says bed time has to be boring? This fitted crib sheet features fun sketches of dogs, clouds and lightening bolts. It's made of 100-percent cotton and can be machine washed and dried.

Forest Animal 4-in-1 Convertible Crib in Natural Grey, $700, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

This rustic piece of furniture features whimsical animals and a sweet message of "love" engraved on the wood. It's a practical investment since it can convert from a baby bed to a toddler bed, day bed and even full-size bed.

Oakdell Double Dresser in Acorn, $800, buybuy BABY

ED Ellen DeGeneres/ buybuy BABY

Love the mid-century modern look in your home? Use it in the baby's room, too, thanks to this double dresser that features six roomy drawers and a classic design.