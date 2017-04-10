Hippity hop!
Easter is less than a week away, so it's time to start thinking about breaking out your Sunday best. When it comes to kids' clothes, Easter is the perfect occasion to have some fun with patterns, prints and colors.
To help you find the perfect kid-approved outfit for any age, Zanna Roberts Rassi, senior fashion editor of Marie Claire, is sharing her top picks that can be worn all throughout the spring season.
Easter style ideas for kids, from preschoolers to teensPlay Video - 5:05
Easter style ideas for kids, from preschoolers to teensPlay Video - 5:05
More video
Mandy Moore's style evolution: A look back at the 'This Is Us' star over the years
Neckerchiefs, bangles and more: Styles ladies can borrow from the boys
How to stay stylish (as well as dry) during April’s showers
Travel deals, baby and beauty products, car accessories: What to buy in April
Little ones
When it comes to dressing your little ones, it's all about feeling comfortable and ready for the festivities.
For her:
Roberts Rassi is a fan of wrap dresses that are easily adjustable as they grow up. She recommends going for a whimsical print — that isn't necessarily bunnies or eggs — so they can wear it again and again.
Libby Dress, $82, Livly
Lace-patterned Ballet Flats, $15, H&M
For him
For the boys, Roberts Rassi suggests skipping the khakis and suit pants and going for dark wash jeans with an oxford shirt and cardigan. Talk about versatility!
Grandpa Cardigan, $18, OshKosh
Kid Linen-Cotton Shirt, $49, J.Crew
Cat & Jack Boys' Straight Fit Jean, $13, Target
Slip-on Canvas Shoes, $18, H&M
RELATED: 5 cute, comfortable Easter outfits your little ones will love
Elementary school age
It's no doubt that kids this age have an opinion about what they wear. Luckily, Roberts Rassi found outfits that both parents and kids will love.
For him:
For boys who love to wear shorts on all occasions, Roberts Rassi suggests going for a pair that hits below the knee. That way, they'll still look appropriate for the occasion, but will have room to have some fun.
Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $12, OshKosh
Textured-weave Blazer, $35, H&M
Knee-length Shorts, $25, H&M
Suede Mid-top Sneakers, $38, Gap
For her:
This season is all about unexpected pairings, so why not have her try rocking an embellished skirt with a T-shirt?
Cat & Jack Girls' A line Skirt, $20, Target
Girls' Glitter Wink Emoji Bag, $49, J.Crew
If your girl isn't into sparkles, pastels are another big trend for spring. This dress is easy, breezy and perfect for warmer days.
Floral Eyelet Gingham Shirtdress, $45, Gap
RELATED: Rainy day items so cute, you'll look forward to spring showers
From lace to metallic, affordable (and adorable) Easter fashions for kidsPlay Video - 4:52
From lace to metallic, affordable (and adorable) Easter fashions for kidsPlay Video - 4:52
Teens
Teenagers are all about the cool factor. And when it comes to Easter, bright, poppy colors can meet moodier shades for a cool twist.
For her:
If your teen loves a classic black dress, look for one with girly details like eyelet, ruffles, floral embroidery or a flounce bottom.
Short Dress with Embroidered Daisies, $70, Zara
Leather Lace-Up Espadrilles, $50, Zara
For him:
Roberts Rassi loves a trendy blush-colored bomber jacket when paired with cropped dress pants and sneakers. If your teen wants to dress up his outfit further, simply add a tie.
Faux Suede Bomber Jacket, $80, Zara
Cargo Trousers, $50, Zara
Cotton Shirt Regular Fit, $14, H&M
Micro-Perforated Sneakers, $36, Zara
For her:
If your teen is looking for a new way to update a classic white dress, try wearing it with a colorful jacket and matching flats. It will instantly give this wardrobe staple a whole new look.
Dress, available only in stores, & Other Stories
Leather Mules with Frill, $50, Zara