Hippity hop!

Easter is less than a week away, so it's time to start thinking about breaking out your Sunday best. When it comes to kids' clothes, Easter is the perfect occasion to have some fun with patterns, prints and colors.

To help you find the perfect kid-approved outfit for any age, Zanna Roberts Rassi, senior fashion editor of Marie Claire, is sharing her top picks that can be worn all throughout the spring season.

Little ones

When it comes to dressing your little ones, it's all about feeling comfortable and ready for the festivities.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For her:

Roberts Rassi is a fan of wrap dresses that are easily adjustable as they grow up. She recommends going for a whimsical print — that isn't necessarily bunnies or eggs — so they can wear it again and again.

Libby Dress, $82, Livly

Livly

Lace-patterned Ballet Flats, $15, H&M

H&M

For him

For the boys, Roberts Rassi suggests skipping the khakis and suit pants and going for dark wash jeans with an oxford shirt and cardigan. Talk about versatility!

Grandpa Cardigan, $18, OshKosh

OshKosh

Kid Linen-Cotton Shirt, $49, J.Crew

J.Crew

Cat & Jack Boys' Straight Fit Jean, $13, Target

Target

Slip-on Canvas Shoes, $18, H&M

H&M

Elementary school age

It's no doubt that kids this age have an opinion about what they wear. Luckily, Roberts Rassi found outfits that both parents and kids will love.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For him:

For boys who love to wear shorts on all occasions, Roberts Rassi suggests going for a pair that hits below the knee. That way, they'll still look appropriate for the occasion, but will have room to have some fun.

Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $12, OshKosh

OshKosh

Textured-weave Blazer, $35, H&M

H&M

Knee-length Shorts, $25, H&M

H&M

Suede Mid-top Sneakers, $38, Gap

Gap

For her:

This season is all about unexpected pairings, so why not have her try rocking an embellished skirt with a T-shirt?

Cat & Jack Girls' A line Skirt, $20, Target

Target

Girls' Glitter Wink Emoji Bag, $49, J.Crew

J.Crew

If your girl isn't into sparkles, pastels are another big trend for spring. This dress is easy, breezy and perfect for warmer days.

Floral Eyelet Gingham Shirtdress, $45, Gap

Gap

Teens

Teenagers are all about the cool factor. And when it comes to Easter, bright, poppy colors can meet moodier shades for a cool twist.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For her:

If your teen loves a classic black dress, look for one with girly details like eyelet, ruffles, floral embroidery or a flounce bottom.

Short Dress with Embroidered Daisies, $70, Zara

Zara

Leather Lace-Up Espadrilles, $50, Zara

Zara

For him:

Roberts Rassi loves a trendy blush-colored bomber jacket when paired with cropped dress pants and sneakers. If your teen wants to dress up his outfit further, simply add a tie.

Faux Suede Bomber Jacket, $80, Zara

Zara

Cargo Trousers, $50, Zara

Zara

Cotton Shirt Regular Fit, $14, H&M

H&M

Micro-Perforated Sneakers, $36, Zara

Zara

For her:

If your teen is looking for a new way to update a classic white dress, try wearing it with a colorful jacket and matching flats. It will instantly give this wardrobe staple a whole new look.

Dress, available only in stores, & Other Stories

Leather Mules with Frill, $50, Zara