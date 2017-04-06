It's that time of year again, where we dress our little ones in their most precious spring outfits. From metallic to lace, there are plenty of fun, fashionable and fresh ideas for Easter.
Amy E. Goodman, senior lifestyle editor at zulily.com, visited TODAY Thursday to share trendy yet comfortable outfits that are perfect for Easter egg hunts and classic family snapshots.
From lace to metallic, affordable (and adorable) Easter fashions for kidsPlay Video - 4:52
From lace to metallic, affordable (and adorable) Easter fashions for kidsPlay Video - 4:52
Romantic lace
Easter is the perfect opportunity to add a touch of lace, tulle or appliqué to decorate a neutral dress. Pair a gray or blush-colored dress with some cute accessories, like headbands and sparkly shoes, to complete the sweet-as-sugar look.
Star Headband, $15, Moderne Child
Katarina Grey Lace Dress, $35, Moderne Child
Glittery Ballet Flats, $18, H&M
Rhinestone Hair Bow, $19, Moderne Child
Liana Lavendar Florette Dress, $34, Moderne Child
Sandals with Appliqués, $15, H&M
RELATED: Pretty in pink! Here's how to wear the hottest color for spring
Metallic
Metallics are great way to bring a festive edge to your Easter dinner. A silver or gold dress with some gladiator sandals will help them feel ready to celebrate. These sandals also offer great support for running around with family and friends.
Beatrix Dress in Gold, $50, Joyfolie
Star Necklace, $42, Joyfolie
Kristin Stole, $16, Joyfolie
Sparkle Gladiator Espadrilles, $24, Oshkosh
Seersucker Cap, $12, Gymboree
Striped Tie, $8, Gymboree
Chambray Vest, $15, Gymboree
Linen Shirt, $15, Gymboree
Seersucker Shorts, $15, Gymboree
Chambray Boat Shoes, $24, Old Navy
RELATED: Spring is in! 5 new ways to tie your trench coat this season
Brights
Instead of going with classic pastel colors, spice it up with some pops of neon. Floral prints help add to the spring feeling. Finish off the look with some equally colorful accessories and they'll be sure to stand out in group photos.
Bow Headband, $2, Gymboree
Stripe Wedges, $15, Gymboree
Bangles 5-Pack, $2, Gymboree
Heart Flats, $9, Gymboree
Candie's Cici Flap Saddle Bag, $21, Kohl's
RELATED: Spring into confidence! 4 shapewear ideas to help you feel your best
Citrus colors
For a refreshing look, add a taste of citrus to your Easter family photos. Colors like lemon yellow and lime green are a perfect way to accent plaid or tweed fabrics.
Tweed Romper, $54, Janie and Jack
Straw Tassel Tote, $34, Janie and Jack
Gold Bunny Flats, $24, Oshkosh
Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $12, Oshkosh
Varsity Shawl Collar Cardigan, $15, Oshkosh
Flat-Front Shorts, $14, Oshkosh
Mesh Sneakers, $30, H&M
California classic
You don't have to live on the West Coast to get that relaxed, California-cool vibe. Try adding some animal-print clothing to your Easter outfit and dressing it up with a button-down shirt and suspenders. For girls, try a bohemian-styled dress with a high-low skirt and comfortable shoes.
Colored Stripes Hat, $18, Zara
Birds Shirt, $23, Zara
Sneakers, $30, H&M
Gardenia Dress, $48, Joyfolie
Sojourner Hat in Pink, $35, Joyfolie
Strappy Gladiator Sandals, $15, Old Navy