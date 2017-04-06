share tweet pin email

It's that time of year again, where we dress our little ones in their most precious spring outfits. From metallic to lace, there are plenty of fun, fashionable and fresh ideas for Easter.

Amy E. Goodman, senior lifestyle editor at zulily.com, visited TODAY Thursday to share trendy yet comfortable outfits that are perfect for Easter egg hunts and classic family snapshots.

Romantic lace

Easter is the perfect opportunity to add a touch of lace, tulle or appliqué to decorate a neutral dress. Pair a gray or blush-colored dress with some cute accessories, like headbands and sparkly shoes, to complete the sweet-as-sugar look.

Star Headband, $15, Moderne Child

Katarina Grey Lace Dress, $35, Moderne Child

Glittery Ballet Flats, $18, H&M

Rhinestone Hair Bow, $19, Moderne Child

Liana Lavendar Florette Dress, $34, Moderne Child

Sandals with Appliqués, $15, H&M

Metallic

Metallics are great way to bring a festive edge to your Easter dinner. A silver or gold dress with some gladiator sandals will help them feel ready to celebrate. These sandals also offer great support for running around with family and friends.

Beatrix Dress in Gold, $50, Joyfolie

Star Necklace, $42, Joyfolie

Kristin Stole, $16, Joyfolie

Sparkle Gladiator Espadrilles, $24, Oshkosh

Seersucker Cap, $12, Gymboree

Striped Tie, $8, Gymboree

Chambray Vest, $15, Gymboree

Linen Shirt, $15, Gymboree

Seersucker Shorts, $15, Gymboree

Chambray Boat Shoes, $24, Old Navy

Brights

Instead of going with classic pastel colors, spice it up with some pops of neon. Floral prints help add to the spring feeling. Finish off the look with some equally colorful accessories and they'll be sure to stand out in group photos.

Bow Headband, $2, Gymboree

Stripe Wedges, $15, Gymboree

Bangles 5-Pack, $2, Gymboree

Heart Flats, $9, Gymboree

Candie's Cici Flap Saddle Bag, $21, Kohl's

Citrus colors

For a refreshing look, add a taste of citrus to your Easter family photos. Colors like lemon yellow and lime green are a perfect way to accent plaid or tweed fabrics.

Tweed Romper, $54, Janie and Jack

Straw Tassel Tote, $34, Janie and Jack

Gold Bunny Flats, $24, Oshkosh

Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $12, Oshkosh

Varsity Shawl Collar Cardigan, $15, Oshkosh

Flat-Front Shorts, $14, Oshkosh

Mesh Sneakers, $30, H&M

California classic

You don't have to live on the West Coast to get that relaxed, California-cool vibe. Try adding some animal-print clothing to your Easter outfit and dressing it up with a button-down shirt and suspenders. For girls, try a bohemian-styled dress with a high-low skirt and comfortable shoes.

Colored Stripes Hat, $18, Zara

Birds Shirt, $23, Zara

Sneakers, $30, H&M

Gardenia Dress, $48, Joyfolie

Sojourner Hat in Pink, $35, Joyfolie

Strappy Gladiator Sandals, $15, Old Navy