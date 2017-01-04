Let your nails shine with this iridescent manicure

share tweet pin email

Even those who aren't big fans of shimmer or glitter will fall in love with the iridescent nail look.

At first, this pearlized style looks simple, but as you look closer, you'll notice the shimmer, shine and detail involved. There's a ton of variety that can be worked in, from alternating the base color to add more or less foil depending on how intense you want it to look. It all depends on your preference.

Check out TODAY's A-Z nail GIF-tionary for more at-home nail art ideas.

From there, you can add glitter for extra shimmer or even add a chrome top coat or nail stickers for extra pizzazz. One thing's for sure: This fun and flirty style will definitely be noticed.

RELATED: Shattered glass nail art is the hottest trend on the Internet

The experts at Paintbox in New York City shared the easiest tutorial for creating this iridescent look at home with TODAY. No nail tech required!

I is for ... Iridescent

1. Prep the nail and apply base coat. Allow to dry well.

2. Paint your favorite hue of polish.

Pro tip: We chose white for a snowflake effect.

2. Apply nail adhesive glue and allow to dry until it turns clear, or about 30 seconds.

3. Remove the protective backing (usually amber in color) from the nail transfer foil with alcohol.

4. Press iridescent foil onto nail where desired.

5. Finish off with top coat and allow to dry.