Dylan Dreyer may have outdone herself in her latest throwback pic

Dylan Dreyer, also known as the queen of Throwback Thursdays, is at it again with a photo from her eighth-grade graduation.
Not only are we loving the thick bangs and brown lipstick, but Dylan also pulls at our heartstrings with a photo that calls out the love between her and her grandma.
"Miss you, Gram, so much!" she says in the caption.
This isn’t Dylan’s first time posting a fun throwback from her life. In fact, she’s made it somewhat of a tradition. Some of our favorites include her big grin as she shows off her Easter basket — all while sporting the best glasses and haircut a kid could hope for.
And how could we leave out one of her earliest attempts into the world of makeup?
Another favorite has to be Dylan’s love letter to her first car!
See Dylan Dreyer's adorable throwback photo (in her bathrobe)Play Video - 1:29
We’ll leave you with the moment Dylan said she “decided dressing like the foliage was a good idea.”
Happy #TBT, Dylan Dreyer!