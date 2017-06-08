Dylan Dreyer may have outdone herself in her latest throwback pic

share tweet pin email

Dylan Dreyer, also known as the queen of Throwback Thursdays, is at it again with a photo from her eighth-grade graduation.

It's graduation season and I'm throwin back to 8th grade graduation...complete with thick bangs and brown lipstick. Miss you, Gram, so much! #tbt A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Not only are we loving the thick bangs and brown lipstick, but Dylan also pulls at our heartstrings with a photo that calls out the love between her and her grandma.

"Miss you, Gram, so much!" she says in the caption.

This isn’t Dylan’s first time posting a fun throwback from her life. In fact, she’s made it somewhat of a tradition. Some of our favorites include her big grin as she shows off her Easter basket — all while sporting the best glasses and haircut a kid could hope for.

Yup thats Big League Chew in my Easter basket! We won't talk about the hair...or the glasses...or those teeth...or how much my mom apparently loves pictures first thing in the morning! #tbt #easterthrowback A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

And how could we leave out one of her earliest attempts into the world of makeup?

So this is how I used to wear makeup. @deborahbells ...do you approve? #tbt #thenaturallook A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

Another favorite has to be Dylan’s love letter to her first car!

I had a dream last night I was driving a stick shift so I'm throwin back to my first car! 1983 Toyota Supra, manual, purchased for $300. Sold it with 200,000 miles on it. Man I miss that car! #tbt #wishihadacar A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

We’ll leave you with the moment Dylan said she “decided dressing like the foliage was a good idea.”

Throwin' back to that one Fall when I decided dressing like the foliage was a good idea. Pretty sure I was headed to a school dance...also pretty sure I didn't dance with anyone! #TBT #beleafitornot A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Oct 13, 2016 at 4:39am PDT

Happy #TBT, Dylan Dreyer!