Style

Dylan Dreyer may have outdone herself in her latest throwback pic

TODAY

Dylan Dreyer, also known as the queen of Throwback Thursdays, is at it again with a photo from her eighth-grade graduation.

Not only are we loving the thick bangs and brown lipstick, but Dylan also pulls at our heartstrings with a photo that calls out the love between her and her grandma.

"Miss you, Gram, so much!" she says in the caption.

This isn’t Dylan’s first time posting a fun throwback from her life. In fact, she’s made it somewhat of a tradition. Some of our favorites include her big grin as she shows off her Easter basket — all while sporting the best glasses and haircut a kid could hope for.

And how could we leave out one of her earliest attempts into the world of makeup?

So this is how I used to wear makeup. @deborahbells ...do you approve? #tbt #thenaturallook

A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on

Another favorite has to be Dylan’s love letter to her first car!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

See Dylan Dreyer's adorable throwback photo (in her bathrobe)

Play Video - 1:29

See Dylan Dreyer's adorable throwback photo (in her bathrobe)

Play Video - 1:29

More video

We’ll leave you with the moment Dylan said she “decided dressing like the foliage was a good idea.”

Happy #TBT, Dylan Dreyer!

More: Style Beauty

TOP