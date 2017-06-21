Style

Duchess Kate to the rescue! See the royal keep a countess on her feet

Thank goodness for quick-thinking Kate!

The Duchess of Cambridge averted a royal disaster Tuesday when she saved the Countess of Wessex from taking a tumble.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, loses her balance and falls on to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as the carriages pull away ahead of the first day of the Royal Ascot 2017.

Countess Sophie, who's married to the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, accompanied the duchess on a carriage ride in the Royal Ascot procession, but things soon took a tricky turn.

When the carriage started moving, so did the countess — right toward the former Kate Middleton, who was still seated across from her.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England.

Good thing Kate was paying attention.

Rather than falling at the prestigious equine event and risking a hat collision, Sophie found herself braced by the duchess, who looked only too happy to help.

In fact, both women looked delighted by the near miss — smiling, laughing and inadvertently creating the best photo op of the day.

