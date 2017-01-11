share tweet pin email

When it comes to style, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, never seems to disappoint!

Whether it's her gorgeous gowns for fancy affairs or more casual attire for royal duties, the former Kate Middleton certainly knows a thing or two about dressing for any occasion.

When she recently stepped out in a cobalt blue coat paired with a beautiful black clutch for a visit to the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families to talk about parenting, we couldn't help but have a moment of fashion deja vu.

Reuters Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks regal in cobalt.

With her latest outfit choice, perhaps the duchess, who turned 35 on Monday, took a style nod from Princess Diana.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana was the first to rock this beautiful color combination.

In fact, the late Princess of Wales once wore a very similar coat-and-clutch pairing at the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988.

EPA, Getty Images Both Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Diana look divine in these outfits.

RELATED: Are these Kate's favorite boots? Duchess steps out in 12-year-old kicks

And in 1990 at the Sovereign's Parade, she also sported the same royally beautiful color pairing.

Getty Images Cobalt is certainly Princess Diana's color.

This isn't the first time Catherine has followed in Diana's footsteps when it comes to style.

In December, the duchess was spotted wearing a tiara that had belonged to her late mother-in-law.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; Getty Images Twinning!

With both ladies having such impeccable taste, it's no wonder that Catherine is inspired by Diana's legendary style.

Hats off to these royal style icons!