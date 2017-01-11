When it comes to style, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, never seems to disappoint!
Whether it's her gorgeous gowns for fancy affairs or more casual attire for royal duties, the former Kate Middleton certainly knows a thing or two about dressing for any occasion.
When she recently stepped out in a cobalt blue coat paired with a beautiful black clutch for a visit to the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families to talk about parenting, we couldn't help but have a moment of fashion deja vu.
With her latest outfit choice, perhaps the duchess, who turned 35 on Monday, took a style nod from Princess Diana.
In fact, the late Princess of Wales once wore a very similar coat-and-clutch pairing at the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988.
And in 1990 at the Sovereign's Parade, she also sported the same royally beautiful color pairing.
This isn't the first time Catherine has followed in Diana's footsteps when it comes to style.
In December, the duchess was spotted wearing a tiara that had belonged to her late mother-in-law.
With both ladies having such impeccable taste, it's no wonder that Catherine is inspired by Diana's legendary style.
