Hollywood A-lister, beauty maven and mother of two, Drew Barrymore didn’t have a “normal childhood” by any stretch of the imagination. So when it comes to her parenting style, she’s been quite vocal that she wants her daughters (4-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie) to have more of a traditional upbringing.
Part of that? Bath time. In February, she took to Instagram to share her love for the Babo Botanicals —particularly the 2-in-1 cleanser and conditioner.
What’s so great about these formulas? Well, for starters they’re all natural and work on everyone in the family.
Below Barrymore’s faves, plus a few more mom-approved bath products, all available at your local drugstore.
Drew Barrymore on her worst experience, and now feeling 'pretty complete'Play Video - 5:24
Babo Botanicals Swim & Sport Shampoo & Wash, $14.50, Bed, Bath and Beyond
Babo Botanicals Smoothing Detangling Shampoo & Wash, $14.50, Walmart
Burt’s Bees Baby Bee Shampoo & Wash, $7, Walgreens
California Baby Super Sensitive Shampoo & Bodywash, $20, Amazon
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Chamomile & Argan Oil Baby Head-To-Toe Wash & Shampoo, $8, Walgreens