Hollywood A-lister, beauty maven and mother of two, Drew Barrymore didn’t have a “normal childhood” by any stretch of the imagination. So when it comes to her parenting style, she’s been quite vocal that she wants her daughters (4-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie) to have more of a traditional upbringing.

Part of that? Bath time. In February, she took to Instagram to share her love for the Babo Botanicals —particularly the 2-in-1 cleanser and conditioner.

#beautyjunkieweek if you are a parent that cares about the bath , my friend Andrea, said one day, "try this" ... I have been devoted to this brand as a parent ever since. #thanksdreakaplan A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

What’s so great about these formulas? Well, for starters they’re all natural and work on everyone in the family.

Below Barrymore’s faves, plus a few more mom-approved bath products, all available at your local drugstore.

Babo Botanicals Swim & Sport Shampoo & Wash, $14.50, Bed, Bath and Beyond

Babo Botanicals Smoothing Detangling Shampoo & Wash, $14.50, Walmart

Burt’s Bees Baby Bee Shampoo & Wash, $7, Walgreens

California Baby Super Sensitive Shampoo & Bodywash, $20, Amazon

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Chamomile & Argan Oil Baby Head-To-Toe Wash & Shampoo, $8, Walgreens